Aubrey Plaza addresses ‘unimaginable tragedy’ of losing her husband

(CNN) — Aubrey Plaza has shared her first statement since the death of her husband, writer and director Jeff Baena.

“This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time,” Plaza said in a statement shared with People magazine.

Baena died by suicide last Friday, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. He was 47.

He and Plaza had been a couple since 2011 before they wed in 2021, and had worked together on several projects throughout their relationship.

Plaza was scheduled to be a presenter at Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards but did not attend. “The Brutalist” director Brady Corbet acknowledged her at the event while on stage making his acceptance speech.

“Tonight my heart is with Aubrey Plaza and Jeff’s family,” Corbet said.

Plaza and Baena worked together on the 2014’s horror-comedy “Life After Beth” and the 2017 historical comedy “The Little Hours.” More recently, the couple collaborated on the 2021 comedy series “Cinema Toast,” and the 2022 film “Spin Me Round.”

In a 2022 interview with Reel Talker, Baena reflected on working with Plaza, saying, “She’s awesome. I would be working with her if she wasn’t my wife, but luckily she is.”

“Having that sort of shorthand and that sort of connection is amazing,” he added. “The opportunities to create together and do something creative where we’re both fulfilled, how rare is that.”

Baena is also known for co-writing the acclaimed 2004 film “I Heart Huckabees” and 2020’s “Horse Girl,” as well as writing and directing the 2016 dramedy “Joshy.”

Baena is survived by Plaza, his parents and stepparents, along with several siblings.

