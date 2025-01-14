David Schwimmer says he once served Rod Stewart with divorce papers

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Before “Friends,” David Schwimmer certainly had some odd jobs.

Aside from being a rollerskating server at Chicago’s famed retro-style diner Ed Debevic’s, Schwimmer worked for his mother Arlene – a divorce lawyer – as a process server, he shared while appearing on Monday’s episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

“I would be the guy who would pop out of the bushes and serve you divorce papers,” Schwimmer told Colbert with a laugh.

Schwimmer joked that as an 18-year-old at the time, getting tips about where to find people to serve them papers made him feel like he was James Bond.

Alas, he admitted, “I am not James Bond.”

But Schwimmer did have one memorable serve, he said, going on to reveal that he handed divorce papers to rockstar Rod Stewart, of all people.

“Thank goodness I’ve never run into him since,” Schwimmer said this week. “I don’t even know if he knows. I don’t think he knows…”

Colbert chimed to joke that, well, “he knows now,” and hilariously advised Schwimmer to “change your locks, man. He is vengeful!”

Schwimmer did not specify which of Stewart’s two divorces he served him papers for, but if our math is mathing, it was most likely for Stewart’s 1984 split from his first wife Alana Stewart, who he married in 1979. Stewart was later married to model Rachel Hunter from 1990 to 2006, and has been wed to his third wife, Penny Lancaster, since 2007.

Luckily, Schwimmer went on to find his footing as a successful actor in Hollywood. He currently stars in the Disney+ series “Goosebumps: The Vanishing,” but became famous for playing the loveably dorky paleontologist Ross Geller on “Friends” from 1994 to 2004.

Talk about a career pivot.

