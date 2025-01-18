Zooey Deschanel mourns the loss of her childhood home in Palisades Fire: ‘Too many incredible memories to count’

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Zooey Deschanel is grieving the loss of her childhood home, where her parents still lived before the property was lost to the Palisades Fire still burning in Los Angeles County.

In a post to her social media, the “Elf” actor wrote the home, “a marvel of 1920s Spanish revival architecture,” was “full of too many incredible memories to count” and “was one of the oldest homes in the Palisades and so spectacularly beautiful. It was not a mansion but it was cozy and lovely and unique and perfect to me.”

She posted a gallery of photos showing an arresting before-and-after of the facade of the property, along with family photos, including her sister, fellow actress Emily Deschanel.

Zooey went on to describe some of the “best moments” she experienced there, from Christmas dinners to baby showers, which “all have vanished into thin air.”

Acknowledging she and her family “are not alone” along with those affected by the other wildfires in the area, including the Eaton Fire centered around Altadena, Deschanel wrote “the streets of my childhood in Pacific Palisades have been all but erased as we knew them. So many people have lost so much.”

She then expressed gratitude to those who have “shown up for us and our community and Los Angeles in general,” from firefighters to friends.

“You have texted and called, come to visit, you have made us meals, you have sent clothes to my parents who left with nothing, you have distracted us with humor and you have cried with us when we needed. Your kindness is the salve that has made this bearable.”

“To the strangers who have lifted our spirits with kind gestures: you are the true meaning of community. Thank you all for showing us the goodness in your hearts. You have no idea how much it means to us,” Deschanel concluded.

The “New Girl” star joins a long list of LA residents and celebrities who have lost homes in the still-raging wildfires, from Joshua Jackson to Milo Ventimiglia.

Thousands of people are still under evacuation notices as firefighters continue to battle the deadly Los Angeles blazes, which have claimed the lives of 27 victims so far. There is hope fire teams will continue to make progress this weekend ahead of another round of fire-fueling winds expected next week.

Evacuees anxious to return to devastated neighborhoods to survey damage will have to wait at least another week, as hazardous material is removed. For some, a return home is likely months away. Contaminated water and landslides are still big risks.

