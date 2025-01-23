Jeremy Strong called his Oscar nomination the ‘realization of a lifelong dream’ and has the adorable picture to prove it

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

(CNN) — Jeremy Strong is feeling nostalgic upon learning about his first-ever Oscar nomination for his performance as lawyer and fixer Roy Cohn in “The Apprentice,” a dramatization about President Donald Trump’s life as a business mogul in the ’70s and ‘80s.

In a statement, Strong, who was recognized in the best supporting actor category and is best known for his role in HBO’s “Succession,” called the nomination the “realization of a lifelong dream” and shared a picture of himself as a young boy to back up the sentiment.

In the photo, Strong explained, he is seen at the 65th Academy Awards, after braving a cold night on metal bleachers with his father outside of the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles in 1993 for a chance to watch the actors and actresses arrive.

“I remember being unable to sleep because of how exciting it was to be close to that world,” Strong wrote. “I have not lost that feeling of excitement; I feel it every time I go to set or drive onto a lot or begin rehearsals. I have devoted my life to the attempt to do genuine work that would be worthy of this honor.”

He added: “I am filled with amazement and flooded with emotion and with deep gratitude to my peers in the Academy.”

“The Apprentice” also earned Strong’s co-star Sebastian Stan a nomination in the lead actor category.

Strong’s portrayal of Cohn, a controversial figure known for his bullying tactics and his work as chief counsel to Sen. Joseph McCarthy, also earned him BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations.

Strong acknowledged that the film “has been an uphill battle every step of the way and faced inestimable resistance on every front,” but said that it “feels absolutely miraculous to me that both Sebastian and I were recognized.”

Referencing this week’s Inauguration, he also stood by their decision to be apart of the film, which stirred controversy from development to release: “Roy Cohn’s long, dark shadow was hanging over the Capitol Rotunda on Monday and his legacy of aggression, misinformation and untruth is now a Kingdom Come. This is a harrowing and courageous film that explores how we got to where we are today and was the role of a lifetime.”

