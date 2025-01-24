Where to watch the best picture Oscar nominees

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — As luck would have it, this year’s crop of best picture Oscar nominees – ten movies, to be exact – are largely available for viewing from the comfort of your own home.

So, while the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences chases down the required “paperwork” to determine which producers should actually be nominated for trophies for many of the films, behold a list of where and how you can enjoy each title, below:

“Anora”

This film from “Florida Project” director Sean Baker feels like the “Pretty Woman” for this century – and it even includes a bold mention of Cinderella, like that film does. “Anora” is nominated for six Academy Awards in total, and is now playing in theaters. Alternatively, it can be purchased for streaming on Prime Video or Apple TV.

“The Brutalist”

A three-and-a-half hour opus, “The Brutalist” stars Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones as Hungarian refugees who come to the US after WWII – and also involves architecture. “The Brutalist” is playing in theaters, with an intermission, and is not yet available to stream online.

“A Complete Unknown”

Covering Bob Dylan’s influential decision to “go electric” at a popular music festival in 1965, “A Complete Unknown” features show-stopping (and Oscar-nominated) performances from Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton and Monica Barbaro. The movie is playing in select theaters. You can catch Chalamet at home this weekend, however, when he hosts “Saturday Night Live.”

“Conclave”

Going behind closed doors to reveal the process of electing a new pope, this quietly intense film earned eight Oscar nominations, including best actor for Ralph Fiennes and best supporting actress for Isabella Rossellini. “Conclave” is available to stream on Peacock.

“Dune: Part Two”

Denis Villeneuve’s continuation of his epic adaptation of Frank Herbert’s landmark science fiction novel, “Dune” was recognized by the Academy with nominations for best picture, production design, visual effects and cinematography. It is now available to stream on Netflix and Max, as well as Hulu and Prime Video.

“Emilia Pérez”

This hybrid musical/crime drama may be the one to beat this year, as it earned a whopping 13 nominations on Thursday. The movie, about a drug lord seeking gender reassignment surgery, stars Karla Sofía Gascón and Zoe Saldaña – both nominated for their roles – along with Selena Gomez and Adriana Paz. “Emilia Pérez” is available to stream on Netflix.

“I’m Still Here”

Based on a true story, “I’m Still Here” follows a mother of five who is forced to reinvent herself amid escalating violence under Brazilian dictatorship in the 1970s. The film is also nominated for best international feature, and best lead actress for Fernanda Torres. “I’m Still Here” is playing in select theaters. It will later be available to stream on Apple TV+.

“Nickel Boys”

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead, the film chronicles the harrowing journey of two young Black men as they navigate a tough reform school together in Florida. “Nickel Boys” is playing in theaters now.

“The Substance”

Marking a major accomplishment for genre films getting recognized in the best picture category, Coralie Fargeat’s engrossing body horror fable ruminates on aging and features an incredible (and Oscar-nominated) turn from star Demi Moore. “The Substance” is streaming on Prime Video with a premium subscription. It is also available for purchase on Apple TV.

“Wicked”

Pulling in an impressive 10 Oscar nods this week, “Wicked” has become a movie phenomenon to match the hype of the Broadway smash upon which it’s based. “Wicked” is still playing in some theaters and is available to purchase on Prime Video and Apple TV.

