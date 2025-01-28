Martha Stewart says parole officer stopped her from hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Live from New York, it was not Martha Stewart.

During a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the lifestyle expert was asked if she’d ever host “Saturday Night Live.”

“I wanted to and they asked me as I was coming out of Alderson, that camp that I was in for a while, and my parole officer wouldn’t give me the time to do it,” she told a laughing Fallon.

The remark tickled the late-night host given that the “camp” was Stewart’s 2004 stint in Alderson Federal Prison related to a stock trade.

Stewart explained that she was only allowed to be out of the house for eight hours a day.

“And the parole officer said ‘No?’ ” Fallon asked.

“No,” she replied, joking, “That bastard!”

That doesn’t mean she’s given up hope.

“I’d be amazing,” she said of hosting. “Start a campaign!”

Stewart was sentenced to serve five months in the minimum security prison and two years probation for obstructing an investigation into her sale of ImClone stock.

