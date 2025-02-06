‘SNL 50’ anniversary special to feature Paul McCartney, Pedro Pascal and many more

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — “Saturday Night Live” has unveiled the initial lineup of stars who are set to be featured in the long-running sketch show’s upcoming 50th anniversary special, and it’s quite the list.

“SNL50: The Anniversary Special,” which is set to air later this month, will celebrate the decades-long history of “SNL” with the help of Paul McCartney, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Ayo Edebiri and Bad Bunny, to name a few, according to a news release from NBC.

Adam Driver, Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Kim Kardashian, Martin Short, Miley Cyrus, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Sabrina Carpenter and Woody Harrelson are also set to participate in the special. NBC has not yet specified if any of the aforementioned musicians will be performing during the three-hour telecast.

On Valentines Day, Peacock will livestream “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert,” featuring performances by Lady Gaga, Chris Martin, Bad Bunny, Post Malone, Jelly Roll, Jack White, Brittany Howard and many more.

The musical special will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon and is being produced by “SNL” creator Lorne Michael and Oscar-winning record producer Mark Ronson.

Peacock previously released a three-hour documentary titled “Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music,” which was produced by Questlove and chronicled decades of the show’s most memorable musical moments and performances.

The streamer also released a four-part docuseries “SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night,” featuring a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of the show through interviews with former writers, producers and cast members.

“The Anniversary Special” will air live on NBC on Sunday, February 16 at 8 p.m EDT/5 p.m. PDT.

