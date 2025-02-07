Critics Choice Awards 2025: See the winners here

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — After some stops and starts, award season is again underway with the 2025 Critics Choice Awards.

The ceremony, which was twice delayed due to the Los Angeles wildfires, is taking place Friday evening in Santa Monica, with comedian Chelsea Handler serving as host.

The awards honor the best in film and television, with acclaimed movies “Wicked” and “Conclave” each earning 11 nominations. “Dune: Part Two” and “Emilia Pérez” follow close behind with 10 nods apiece.

On the TV side, Hulu’s sweeping historical epic “Shōgun” continues to dominate, with six nominations. Tying for second place in the nod count are “The Diplomat,” “The Penguin,” “Abbott Elementary,” “What We Do in the Shadows” and “Hacks,” each boasting four nominations going into the ceremony.

Find winners below, indicated in bold:

FILM

BEST PICTURE

“A Complete Unknown”

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Nickel Boys”

“Sing Sing”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

BEST ACTOR

Adrien Brody – “The Brutalist”

Timothée Chalamet – “A Complete Unknown”

Daniel Craig – “Queer”

Colman Domingo – “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes – “Conclave”

Hugh Grant – “Heretic”

BEST ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo – “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón – “Emilia Pérez”

Marianne Jean-Baptiste – “Hard Truths”

Angelina Jolie – “Maria”

Mikey Madison – “Anora”

Demi Moore – “The Substance”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Yura Borisov – “Anora”

Kieran Culkin – “A Real Pain”

Clarence Maclin – “Sing Sing”

Edward Norton – “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce – “The Brutalist”

Denzel Washington – “Gladiator II”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Danielle Deadwyler – “The Piano Lesson”

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – “Nickel Boys”

Ariana Grande – “Wicked”

Margaret Qualley – “The Substance”

Isabella Rossellini – “Conclave”

Zoe Saldaña – “Emilia Pérez” *WINNER

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Alyla Browne – “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”

Elliott Heffernan – “Blitz”

Maisy Stella – “My Old Ass”

Izaac Wang – “Dìdi”

Alisha Weir – “Abigail”

Zoe Ziegler – “Janet Planet”

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

“Anora”

“Conclave” *WINNER

“Emilia Pérez”

“Saturday Night”

“Sing Sing”

“Wicked”

BEST DIRECTOR

Jacques Audiard – “Emilia Pérez”

Sean Baker – “Anora”

Edward Berger – “Conclave”

Brady Corbet – “The Brutalist”

Jon M. Chu – “Wicked”

Coralie Fargeat – “The Substance”

RaMell Ross – “Nickel Boys”

Denis Villeneuve – “Dune: Part Two”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Sean Baker – “Anora”

Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David – “September 5”

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – “The Brutalist”

Jesse Eisenberg – “A Real Pain”

Coralie Fargeat – “The Substance”

Justin Kuritzkes – “Challengers”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Jacques Audiard – “Emilia Pérez”

Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox – “Wicked”

Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley – “Sing Sing”

RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes – “Nickel Boys”

Peter Straughan – “Conclave”

Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts – “Dune: Part Two”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Jarin Blaschke – “Nosferatu”

Alice Brooks – “Wicked”

Lol Crawley – “The Brutalist”

Stéphane Fontaine – “Conclave”

Greig Fraser – “Dune: Part Two”

Jomo Fray – “Nickel Boys”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia – “The Brutalist”

Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – “Wicked”

Suzie Davies – “Conclave”

Craig Lathrop – “Nosferatu”

Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff – “Gladiator II”

Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau – “Dune: Part Two”

BEST EDITING

Sean Baker – “Anora”

Marco Costa – “Challengers”

Nick Emerson – “Conclave”

David Jancso – “The Brutalist”

Joe Walker – “Dune: Part Two”

Hansjörg Weißbrich – “September 5”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Lisy Christl – “Conclave”

Linda Muir – “Nosferatu”

Massimo Cantini Parrini – “Maria”

Paul Tazewell – “Wicked”

Jacqueline West – “Dune: Part Two”

Janty Yates, Dave Crossman – “Gladiator II”

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan – “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

Hair and Makeup Team – “Dune: Part Two”

Hair and Makeup Team – “The Substance”

Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount – “Wicked”

Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White – “Nosferatu”

Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier – “A Different Man”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould – “Gladiator II”

Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk – “Wicked”

Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer – “Dune: Part Two”

Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs – “Better Man”

Visual Effects Team – “The Substance”

Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke – “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Flow”

“Inside Out 2”

“Memoir of a Snail”

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

“The Wild Robot”*WINNER

BEST COMEDY

“A Real Pain”

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

“Hit Man”

“My Old Ass”

“Saturday Night”

“Thelma”

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“All We Imagine as Light”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Flow”

“I’m Still Here”

“Kneecap”

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

BEST SONG

“Beautiful That Way” – “The Last Showgirl” – Miley Cyrus

“Compress / Repress” – “Challengers” – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

“El Mal” – “Emilia Pérez” – Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille

“Harper and Will Go West” – “Will & Harper” – Kristen Wiig

“Kiss the Sky” – “The Wild Robot” – Maren Morris

“Mi Camino” – “Emilia Pérez” – Selena Gomez

BEST SCORE

Volker Bertelmann – “Conclave”

Daniel Blumberg – “The Brutalist”

Kris Bowers – “The Wild Robot”

Clément Ducol & Camille – “Emilia Pérez”

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – “Challengers”

Hans Zimmer – “Dune: Part Two”

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“The Day of the Jackal”

“The Diplomat”

“Evil”

“Industry”

“Interview with the Vampire”

“The Old Man”

“Shōgun”

“Slow Horses”

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jeff Bridges – “The Old Man”

Ncuti Gatwa – “Doctor Who”

Eddie Redmayne – “The Day of the Jackal”

Hiroyuki Sanada – “Shōgun”

Rufus Sewell – “The Diplomat”

Antony Starr – “The Boys”

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Caitriona Balfe – “Outlander”

Kathy Bates – “Matlock”

Shanola Hampton – “Found”

Keira Knightley – “Black Doves”

Keri Russell – “The Diplomat”

Anna Sawai – “Shōgun”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Tadanobu Asano – “Shōgun” *WINNER

Michael Emerson – “Evil”

Mark-Paul Gosselaar – “Found”

Takehiro Hira – “Shōgun”

John Lithgow – “The Old Man”

Sam Reid – “Interview with the Vampire”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Moeka Hoshi – “Shōgun” *WINNER

Allison Janney – “The Diplomat”

Nicole Kidman – “Special Ops: Lioness”

Skye P. Marshall – “Matlock”

Anna Sawai – “Pachinko”

Fiona Shaw – “Bad Sisters”

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Abbott Elementary”

“English Teacher”

“Hacks”

“Nobody Wants This”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Somebody Somewhere”

“St. Denis Medical”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Brian Jordan Alvarez – “English Teacher”

Adam Brody – “Nobody Wants This” *WINNER

David Alan Grier – “St. Denis Medical”

Steve Martin – “Only Murders in the Building”

Kayvan Novak – “What We Do in the Shadows”

Martin Short – “Only Murders in the Building”

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Kristen Bell – “Nobody Wants This”

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”

Natasia Demetriou – “What We Do in the Shadows”

Bridget Everett – “Somebody Somewhere”

Jean Smart – “Hacks”

Kristen Wiig – “Palm Royale”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Paul W. Downs – “Hacks”

Asher Grodman – “Ghosts”

Harvey Guillén – “What We Do in the Shadows”

Brandon Scott Jones – “Ghosts”

Michael Urie – “Shrinking” *WINNER

Tyler James Williams – “Abbott Elementary”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Liza Colón-Zayas – “The Bear”

Hannah Einbinder – “Hacks” *WINNER

Janelle James – “Abbott Elementary”

Stephanie Koenig – “English Teacher”

Patti LuPone – “Agatha All Along”

Annie Potts – “Young Sheldon”

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“Baby Reindeer” *WINNER

“Disclaimer”

“Masters of the Air”

“Mr Bates vs the Post Office”

“The Penguin”

“Ripley”

“True Detective: Night Country”

“We Were the Lucky Ones”

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

“The Great Lillian Hall”

“It’s What’s Inside”

“Música”

“Out of My Mind”

“Rebel Ridge”

“V/H/S/Beyond”

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Colin Farrell – “The Penguin” *WINNER

Richard Gadd – “Baby Reindeer”

Tom Hollander – “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

Kevin Kline – “Disclaimer”

Ewan McGregor – “A Gentleman in Moscow”

Andrew Scott – “Ripley”

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Cate Blanchett – “Disclaimer”

Jodie Foster – “True Detective: Night Country”

Jessica Lange – “The Great Lillian Hall”

Cristin Milioti – “The Penguin”*WINNER

Phoebe-Rae Taylor – “Out of My Mind”

Naomi Watts – “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Robert Downey Jr. – “The Sympathizer”

Hugh Grant – “The Regime”

Ron Cephas Jones – “Genius: MLK/X”

Logan Lerman – “We Were the Lucky Ones”

Liev Schreiber – “The Perfect Couple” *WINNER

Treat Williams – “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Dakota Fanning – “Ripley”

Leila George – “Disclaimer”

Betty Gilpin – “Three Women”

Jessica Gunning – “Baby Reindeer” *WINNER

Deirdre O’Connell – “The Penguin”

Kali Reis – “True Detective: Night Country”

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

“Acapulco”

“Citadel: Honey Bunny”

“La Máquina”

“The Law According to Lidia Poët”

“My Brilliant Friend”

“Pachinko”

“Senna”

“Squid Game”

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

“Batman: Caped Crusader”

“Bluey”

“Bob’s Burgers”

“Invincible”

“The Simpsons”

“X-Men ’97”

BEST TALK SHOW

“Hot Ones”

“The Daily Show”

“The Graham Norton Show”

“John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A.”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

“Ali Wong: Single Lady”

“Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny”

“Kevin James: Irregardless”

“Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die”

“Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special”

“Ramy Youssef: More Feelings”

