Arnold Schwarzenegger awkwardly weighs in on son Patrick’s ‘White Lotus’ nude scene

(CNN) — Arnold Schwarzenegger is in his dad joke era.

On Tuesday, the brawny actor/politician posted a photo to his official Instagram account of himself with his son Patrick Schwarzenegger at the “White Lotus” Season 3 premiere in Hollywood, and took the opportunity in the caption to discuss his progeny’s already much-talked-about nude scene in the first episode.

“What a show!” the former California governor wrote. “I could claim to be surprised to find out he has a nude scene, but what can I say – the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger is no stranger to appearing in his birthday suit on screen. Remember the time travel scenes in the “Terminator” franchise?

In the new season of the Mike White-created anthology series, Patrick Schwarzenegger plays Saxon Ratliff, the arrogant son of a wealthy Southern family. At one point in the first episode, Saxon has a very cringey conversation with his brother Lochlan (played by Sam Nivola) before waltzing naked to the bathroom and letting it all hang out for the camera.

At a press conference ahead of the premiere on Monday, Patrick Schwarzenegger reflected on his nude scenes throughout the season and expressed mild apprehension about his family watching the show.

“My whole family is coming to the premiere tonight, so we’ll see how that goes,” he said. He also hinted that there are some scenes later in the season where he plans to “take some bathroom breaks” if he watches with family. Enough said.

“The White Lotus” Season 3 premieres Sunday on Max. CNN and Max are both part of the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.

