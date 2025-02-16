BAFTA Film Awards 2025: See who won

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards took place on Sunday at London’s Royal Festival Hall, with actor David Tennant returning as the prestigious ceremony’s host.

“Conclave” led with 12 nominations and took home four by the end of the evening, including outstanding British film and best film. Period drama “The Brutalist” won four awards, including best director for Brady Corbet and best leading actor for Adrien Brody.

“Emilia Peréz” won best film not in the English language and best supporting actress for Zoe Saldaña, who has continued her winning streak for her performance in the film throughout the 2025 awards season.

Kieran Culkin, too, continued his winning streak in the supporting actor category for “A Real Pain” and Mikey Madison won the BAFTA for leading actress for “Anora.”

The nominees in all categories can be found below, with the winners indicated in bold.

Best film

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave” *WINNER

“Emilia Pérez”

Outstanding British film

“Bird”

“Blitz”

“Conclave” *WINNER

“Gladiator II”

“Hard Truths”

“Kneecap”

“Lee”

“Love Lies Bleeding”

“The Outrun”

“Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

Oustanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

“Hoard”

“Kneecap” *WINNER

“Monkey Man”

“Santosh”

“Sister Midnight”

Children’s & family film

“Flow”

“Kensuke’s Kingdom”

“The Wild Robot”

“Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” *WINNER

Film not in the English language

“All We Imagine as Light”

“Emilia Peréz” *WINNER

“I’m Still Here”

“Kneecap”

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

Documentary

“Black Box Diaries”

“Daughters”

“No Other Land”

“Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve *WINNER

“Will and Harper”

Animated film

“Flow”

“Inside Out 2”

“The Wild Robot”

“Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” *WINNER

Director

Sean Baker, “Anora”

Edward Berger, “Conclave”

Denis Villeneuve, “Dune: Part Two”

Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Peréz”

Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist” *WINNER

Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

Adapted screenplay

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave” *WINNER

“Emilia Peréz”

“Nickel Boys”

“Sing Sing”

Original screenplay

Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain” *WINNER

Sean Baker, “Anora”

Rich Peppiatt, “Kneecap”

Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, “The Brutalist”

Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

Leading actor

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Hugh Grant, “Heretic”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist” *WINNER

Leading actress

Mikey Madison, “Anora” *WINNER

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Peréz”

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, “Hard Truths”

Saoirse Ronan, “The Outrun”

Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Supporting actor

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain” *WINNER

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Clarance Maclin, “Sing Sing”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”

Supporting actress

Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”

Selena Gomez, “Emilia Peréz”

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Peréz” *WINNER

Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Last Showgirl”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Original score

“Conclave”

“Emilia Peréz”

“Nosferatu”

“The Brutalist” *WINNER

“The Wild Robot”

Production design

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Nosferatu”

“The Brutalist”

“Wicked” *WINNER

Special visual effects

“Better Man”

“Dune: Part Two” *WINNER

“Gladiator II”

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

“Wicked”

Make up and hair

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Peréz”

“Nosferatu”

“The Substance” *WINNER

“Wicked”

Costume design

“A Complete Unknown”

“Blitz”

“Conclave”

“Nosferatu

“Wicked” *WINNER

Editing

“Anora”

“Conclave” *WINNER

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Peréz”

“Kneecap”

Cinematography

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Peréz”

“Nosferatu”

“The Brutalist” *WINNER

Casting

“A Complete Unknown”

“Anora” *WINNER

“Conclave”

“Kneecap”

“The Apprentice”

Sound

“Blitz”

“Dune: Part Two” *WINNER

“Gladiator II”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

British short animation

“Adiós”

“Mog’s Christmas”

“Wander to Wonder” *WINNER

British short film

“Marion”

“Milk”

“Rock, Paper, Scissors” *WINNER

“Stomach Bug”

“The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing”

EE Rising star

Marisa Abela

Jharrel Jerome

David Jonsson *WINNER

Mikey Madison

Nabhaan Rizwan

