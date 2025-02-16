Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds step out for ‘SNL’ 50th anniversary special amid Justin Baldoni legal battle

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds appeared on Sunday night ahead of the “Saturday Night Live” 50th anniversary special in New York City, marking their first joint red carpet appearance since their legal dispute with Justin Baldoni began.

The couple were seen posing for photos together on the official red carpet, with Lively wearing a fully bedazzled silver gown and Reynolds in a classic tuxedo.

They seemed to be in good spirits while making their way down the carpet, smiling and laughing for the cameras.

Lively and Baldoni’s legal battle began in December when Lively filed a complaint that preceded her civil sexual harassment lawsuit against her “It Ends With Us” costar and director.

In her suit, Lively said that during filming, a meeting was held to address a “hostile work environment that had nearly derailed production” and that she had raised concerns about “repeated sexual harassment and other disturbing behavior by Mr. Baldoni.”

Lively’s suit also alleges that Baldoni’s PR representatives orchestrated a “social manipulation” campaign intended to hurt her reputation in the media in retaliation for raising concerns about his on-set behavior.

Baldoni has denied Lively’s allegations and filed a $400 million defamation lawsuit against Lively, Reynolds and her publicist Leslie Sloane in January.

He also filed a $250 million libel suit against The New York Times on December 31, claiming that the newspaper – who first reported Lively’s civil rights complaint – published an accompanying article that was “rife with inaccuracies.”

A trial date has been set for March 2026.

“Saturday Night Live” has been celebrating its 50th anniversary since this season kicked off, culminating in this weekend’s festivities.

“SNL50: The Anniversary Special” began at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

