Marcello Hernández’s Domingo returns during ‘SNL’ anniversary special with help from Bad Bunny and Pedro Pascal

(CNN) — Marcello Hernández’s viral “SNL” character Domingo got an expanded universe during Sunday’s 50th anniversary special with the help of some A-list friends.

Those friends included Domingo’s “hot brother” Santiago, played by Bad Bunny, as well as Pedro Pascal playing other brother Reynaldo.

The sketch – which in its previous two iterations featured a set of bridesmaids singing a song to bride and groom Kelsey (Chloe Fineman) and Matt (Andrew Dismukes) only to reveal Kesley’s been having an affair with a suave man named Domingo – expanded to feature a set of singing groomsmen this time around.

Domingo – along with Santiago and Reynaldo – crashed Kelsey and Matt’s vow renewal ceremony to reveal more details about Kelsey and Domingo’s steamy affair. It was also revealed that Matt and Santiago hit it off as well.

“Matthew’s my guy, said he’s not bi but we did hook up though,” Pascal-as-Santiago sang to the tune of “Espresso,” as Carpenter, who played a bridesmaid, danced nearby.

Domingo’s appearance on “SNL50” marked his third. It was a full circle moment as it featured Carpenter, whose song “Espresso” was also spoofed in the original sketch, which kicked off Domingo’s year as a viral sensation at the start of this season.

The now-viral character was first introduced during an October episode hosted by Ariana Grande, who appeared in a sketch titled “Bridesmaid Speech” as one of Kesley’s bridesmaids singing to her at her wedding.

The suave Domingo also appeared in a follow-up sketch in November, featuring host Charli XCX. In his sophomore appearance, it was revealed that Domingo and Kelsey hooked up yet again during her babymoon during a rendition of Chappell Roan’s “Hot to Go!”

Hernández even reprised the character on stage at one of Carpenter’s concerts in November.

Where will Domingo (and his brothers) turn up next?

