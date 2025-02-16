Stars come out for ‘SNL’ 50th anniversary special

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

(CNN) — Live from New York… it’s everyone who’s ever been to New York. Well, it appears that way anyway.

Alums, former hosts and seemingly everyone who’s ever entered the show’s orbit is on hand to celebrate “Saturday Night Live’s” 50th Anniversary.

Steve Martin had the honor of doing the opening monologue for “SNL50: The Anniversary Special.”

Martin, who has hosted the show 16 times, said that at 79 years old, he feels “like I’m 65, which is also not good.”

He joked that when he heard “SNL” would be having a special to celebrate its milestone 50th year, he wanted to “leap with joy” but didn’t at the time because “I was wearing a short skirt with no underpants.”

Martin was briefly joined on stage by Martin Short and John Mulaney, the latter of whom joked that, “It amazes me that 894 people have hosted ‘Saturday Night Live’ in the course of 50 years and only two of them have committed murder.”

Sabrina Carpenter and Paul Simon opened the show a rendition of “Homeward Bound,” which he sang on the show in 1976.

“I was not born then…and neither were my parents,” Carpenter joked.

“Saturday Night Live” has been celebrating its 50th anniversary is epic fashion this season, culminating in this weekend’s festivities, which kicked off on Friday with a concert.

The show’s opening credits indicated that Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard would be taking the stage together, as would Lil Wayne and the Roots. Paul McCartney will also be performing.

Earlier in the night, Amy Poehler admitted to red carpet host Amelia Dimoldenberg that despite her extensive experience in the “SNL” machine, she was a bit nervous.

“We don’t usually do a red carpet before our show,” she said, adding that having a live episode on a Sunday “feels kinda weird.”

Asked whether she’d given longtime producer Lorne Michaels a gift to mark to occasion, Poehler seemed – possibly jokingly – nervous, answering, “No. Have other people?”

Will Ferrell said he got Michaels “a pony.”

Paul Rudd said he hadn’t gotten Michaels anything but that he’d maybe send him a “box full of Omaha Steaks next week.”

“Does he like steak?” Dimoldenberg asked.

“I don’t know,” Rudd said.

