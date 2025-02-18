Lady Gaga to pull double duty on upcoming ‘SNL’ episode as host and musical guest

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Lady Gaga is returning once again to “Saturday Night Live,” this time as both the host and musical guest.

The Grammy and Oscar-winner is set to pull double duty on the March 8 episode, just one day after her seventh studio album “Mayhem” is set to be released.

Lady Gaga has experience in this realm, having served as both host and musical guest on a 2013 episode of “SNL.” She has also previously been the musical guest four times, and made a cameo on a 2023 episode.

The “Abracadabra” singer also recently appeared at the “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert,” which was a starry musical event livestreamed on Peacock last week to celebrate the show’s 50th anniversary.

“SNL” also announced this week that comedian Shane Gillis will host the March 1 episode, with pop singer Tate McRae serving as musical guest.

Gillis’ return to the Studio 8H stage marks his second time as the show’s emcee. He was hired as a full time cast member in 2019 but subsequently fired after offensive comments he previously made on several podcast episodes resurfaced.

McRae is also returning to perform on “SNL” for the second time. The singer made her debut in 2023. Her new album “So Close to What” is set to be released later this month.

On Sunday, NBC aired “SNL50: The Anniversary Special,” a three-hour special that paid homage to the show’s 50-year history through “SNL” alum cameos, fan-favorite sketches, major debuts and a rousing performance by Sir Paul McCartney to close out the epic show.

The special, according to a news release, was NBC’s most-watched primetime entertainment telecast in five years.

