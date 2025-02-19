Jessica Simpson says Eric Johnson ‘still very much a part’ of her life

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Jessica Simpson has new music coming, and the singer says its helping to heal her heart.

Simpson’s “Use My Heart Against Me” will debut this week, the first song off her upcoming “Nashville Canyon: Part 1” project. The single comes a month after she and her husband Eric Johnson announced are ending their marriage of a decade.

“I’ve grown up so much. I can handle so much,” Simpson told People in a new interview. “Maybe I’m just meant to love a lot of people in my life.”

Simpson, who was previously married to Nick Lachey with whom she costarred with in a hit MTV reality series, told the publication, “I don’t know why my heart gets tossed around but I’m one of the lucky ones.”

“At least I have my children and I still have Eric,” Simpson said. “He’s still very much a part of my life and will always be.”

The pair share children Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5.

Simpson said she and her children lived in Tennessee while she was recording in Nashville, and she sounds grateful for the experience.

“Discovering this music is something I did on my own,” Simpson said. “Thank God I had Nashville, it was just a way of me owning myself and declaring it.”

“Nashville Canyon: Part 1” drops March 21.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.