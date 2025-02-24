‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 includes surprise voice cameo from another Oscar winner

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — One of the not-so-guilty pleasures of watching “The White Lotus” is witnessing the slow, excruciating downfall of filthy rich and entitled people while they’re on a luxurious vacation.

In Season 2, Michael Imperioli’s character Dominic – a philandering Hollywood hotshot in Sicily with his father and son – received a severe tirade over the phone from his furious wife, expertly voiced by Oscar-winner Laura Dern.

Now in Season 3, another family patriarch on the verge of ruin – this time, financial – also gets yelled at on a phone call, and the person on the other end of the line is another surprise voice cameo by an Academy Award-winning supporting actor.

At the end of this week’s episode 2, Timothy Ratliff (Jason Isaacs) finally gets a hold of a professional contact named Kenny, who is at the root of some serious trouble back home. And CNN can confirm that Kenny is played by none other than “Everything Everywhere All At Once” star Ke Huy Quan.

The scene is a pivotal moment in the episode, in which Timothy realizes that he is irrevocably implicated in a massive embezzlement scheme that has been blown wide open for all to see. As Kenny, Quan manages to communicate a crazed and panicked finance guy wracked with guilt and regret, who wasn’t counting on the possibility that “some whistleblowing b***h in my office was gonna rat me out to the media.”

Quan is most known for three films that span over four decades: the first two are 1980s gems “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” (1984) and “The Goonies” one year later, while the third, “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” came out 37 years thereafter and netted him Oscar gold.

“The White Lotus” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO, with the episode available to stream on Max. HBO and Max, like CNN, are owned by the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.

