‘Wicked’ stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande set to perform at Oscars

(CNN) — The 2025 Oscars just got a little “Wicked.”

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, who star in the best picture-nominated blockbuster, are set to perform at the Academy Awards on Sunday, according to a news release. Doja Cat, Lisa of Blackpink, Queen Latifah and Grammy-nominated artist Raye will also be taking the stage.

Unlike previous years, when the nominees for best song were performed, this year’s live performers will be “celebrating the filmmaking community and some of its legends,” the release read.

The Academy did not specify what songs they’ll be performing.

The ceremony will also feature a special performance by the Los Angeles Master Chorale.

Erivo and Grande are the only two Oscar nominees among this year’s slate of performers. They are nominated in the lead actress and supporting actress categories, respectively, for their performances in “Wicked.”

If Erivo scores an Oscar win on Sunday, she will achieve EGOT status, joining fewer than 30 artists who have each won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards.

“Wicked” earned 10 Oscar nominations this year, including best picture, original score and several nods in the technical categories.

Comedian Conan O’Brien will serve as host for the first time. It will air on ABC on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

