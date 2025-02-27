Actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa found dead in their New Mexico home



(CNN) — Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead in their home in New Mexico along with their dog, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office told CNN. He was 95.

Their causes of death have not been confirmed, but foul play is not suspected, Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Denise Womack-Avila told CNN on Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to a welfare check request at the home around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday and found Hackman, Arakawa and a dog deceased, Womack-Avila said. An investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.

The welfare check was conducted after a neighbor called authorities, concerned about the couple’s wellbeing, CNN affiliate KOAT reported.

Medical examiner’s reports with the final cause of death “generally take anywhere from 4-6 weeks to generate,” said Chris Ramirez, spokesperson for the New Mexico medical investigator’s office.

CNN has reached out to Hackman’s representatives.

The actor’s death comes just days before the Academy Awards on Sunday.

Hackman’s performances in such films as “The French Connection,” “Hoosiers,” “Unforgiven,” and “The Firm” elevated character roles to leading-man levels.

Hackman’s best roles were often of conflicted authority figures or surprisingly clever white-collar villains, such as the iconic, evil Lex Luthor in the “Superman” film series in the 1970s and ’80s. Many held a hint – sometimes more than a hint – of menace.

He won an Oscar for his portrayal in 1971’s “The French Connection” of New York cop Popeye Doyle, a detective who gets his man but at a high cost. His surveillance expert in 1974’s “The Conversation” is single-minded to the point of obsession, losing all perspective.

He won his second Oscar for his performance as Little Bill Daggett, the violent sheriff in Clint Eastwood’s 1992 film, “Unforgiven.”

Fellow celebrities and fans have begun sharing tributes on social media for the late Hollywood legend.

Oscar-winning director Francis Ford Coppola, who worked with Hackman in “The Conversation,” posted: “The loss of a great artist, always cause for both mourning and celebration.”

“A great actor, inspiring and magnificent in his work and complexity. I mourn his loss, and celebrate his existence and contribution,” Coppola wrote.

Actor and writer George Takei called Hackman “one of the true giants of the screen,” in a social media post.

“Gene Hackman could play anyone, and you could feel a whole life behind it. He could be everyone and no one, a towering presence or an everyday Joe,” Takei wrote. “He will be missed, but his work will live on forever.”

Hackman was 36 before he broke through in 1967’s “Bonnie and Clyde,” a role he got after losing the part of Mr. Robinson in “The Graduate.” Before that, he’d served in the Marines, struggled to make a living in California and New York – sometimes with a roommate, “Graduate” star Dustin Hoffman – and worked odd jobs, including truck driver and doorman.

He effectively retired from acting at the age of 74. “It’s probably all over,” he told CNN’s Larry King in 2004 – and did not take any subsequent on-camera work.

Hackman lived in Santa Fe in recent decades with Arakawa, a former classical pianist, largely staying out of the public eye.

Hackman had three children, whom he shared with his late ex-wife, Faye Maltese, who died in 2017.

This story has been updated with additional information.

