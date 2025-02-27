Michelle Trachtenberg’s family declines autopsy

By Mark Morales, CNN

(CNN) — The cause of death for actress Michelle Trachtenberg has been ruled “undetermined” by the New York City Medical Examiner, according to an agency spokesperson.

Trachtenberg, whose memorable projects included roles in “Harriet the Spy” and “Gossip Girl,” died Wednesday in Manhattan. She was 39.

Her family declined an autopsy and because Trachtenberg’s death was not deemed suspicious by law enforcement, the medical examiner’s office honored that request, the spokesperson said.

An NYPD source told CNN this week that Trachtenberg reportedly had a recent medical issue and that her death appeared to be related to natural causes.

“The family requests privacy for their loss. There are no further details at this time,” a representative for Trachtenberg told CNN in a statement Wednesday.

Trachtenberg rose to fame as a precocious child star and went on to have memorable roles on several series like “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Gossip Girl,” on which she played one of the most edgy roles of her career as a villainous foe named Georgina Sparks.

Tributes have poured in from her friends and former co-stars since her passing, including from “Buffy” star Sarah Michelle Gellar and “Gossip Girl” star Blake Lively.

“She was electricity. You knew when she entered a room because the vibration changed,” Lively wrote in an Instagram story, adding “She was a kind person, through and through.”

