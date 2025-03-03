Adam Sandler’s trademark casualwear mocked by Oscars host Conan O’Brien

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Adam Sandler’s fashion sense, or lack of it, gained even more notoriety at the Oscars on Sunday as host Conan O’Brien mocked his casual look in one of the night’s skits.

O’Brien, who was hosting his first Oscars, addressed the audience, telling them that “for such a prestigious night, it is important that everyone is properly dressed.”

“Adam,” he said pointedly, as the camera panned toward the “Uncut Gems” star, sitting in the audience sporting a trademark colorful hoodie, long gym shorts, socks and sneakers. “What are you wearing?”

Sandler began by playing oblivious before appearing to become increasingly angry as O’Brien ribbed him, saying “you’re dressed like a guy playing video poker at 2 a.m.”

“I like the way I look,” Sandler countered. “Because I’m a good person; I don’t care about what I wear and what I don’t wear. Does my snazzy gym shorts and fluffy sweatshirt offend you so much that you had to mock me in front my peers?”

Eventually, he stood up to leave, telling the audience they were all welcome to join him in a game of “five on five basketball” later.

Finally, spotting Best Actor nominee Timothée Chalamet, he roared “Chalamet!” and gave the “A Complete Unknown” star a hug.

Mission accomplished, audience applause secured, Sandler ran out the back of the theater with his arms in the air as O’Brien waved him off from the stage.

The moment instantly went viral on social media, gathering millions of views on X and YouTube.

Sandler’s goofy dad attire has made him an unlikely fashion icon and earned him a loyal Gen Z fanbase, with many chronicling their favorite examples of his outfits on TikTok.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Amarachi Orie contributed to this report.