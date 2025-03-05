Ben Affleck tells son he’ll have to mow ‘a lot of lawns’ for a $6,000 pair of sneakers

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Ben Affleck may be a sneakerhead, but he isn’t going to buy his children expensive things just because, well, he can presumably afford it.

The Oscar-winner made this clear on Saturday when he took his 13-year-old son Samuel to the Got Sole sneaker convention in Los Angeles, and didn’t jump at the opportunity to buy him a pair of $6,000 Dior Air Jordan 1s he had his eye on.

“That’s a lot of lawns you gotta mow there,” Affleck told Samuel after learning the meaty price of the sneakers, according to a clip from the convention posted online.

Affleck continued to poke at his son, saying he only likes the shoes “because they’re expensive.”

“No, they’re tough! I’ve always said they look good,” Samuel retorted.

Affleck and Samuel appeared to have fun during their father-son outing at the sneaker convention.

While perusing the busy aisles, according to the video, Samuel told their convention guide that even though he loves the Dior 1s, he was “blown out of the water” when he saw a pair of Nike Red Octobers.

The Oscar-winner himself knows a thing or two about high-end sneakers. After all, Affleck starred in and directed the 2023 film “Air,” which chronicles the historic deal that Nike made with Michael Jordan.

While at the convention, according to another clip, the guide showed Affleck and Samuel a pair of 1985 Air Jordans, which Affleck said were an “amazing” pair of shoes.

“A little piece of history right here,” Affleck said.

Affleck shares Samuel, along with Violet, 19, and Seraphina, 16, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

