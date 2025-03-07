‘With Love, Meghan’ renewed for a second season

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — It appears that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has cooked up a hit.

Netflix confirmed to CNN Friday that her new lifestyle show, “With Love, Meghan,” has been renewed for a second season, set to premiere in the fall.

The show features the former “Suits” star diving into her passions, including cooking and entertaining, sometimes with some of her famous friends along for the ride.

“This inspiring series, produced by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old,” is how Netflix has described the series.

Meghan acknowledged the good news Friday on social media.

“If you’re loving Season 1, just wait until you see the fun we cooked up on Season 2!” the caption reads. “Thanks for joining the party, and an endless thanks to the amazing team and crew who helped bring it all to life!”

Prior to meeting and marrying Prince Harry (they tied the knot in 2018), she had a lifestyle blog titled Tig, which featured similar content.

The couple now live in Montecito, California, with their two young children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

