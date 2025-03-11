John Mulaney and Olivia Munn had a surprising celebrity officiant at their wedding

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — John Mulaney is sharing details about his intimate wedding with Olivia Munn.

The pair reportedly married at a friend’s home in New York over the Fourth of July weekend last summer. Mulaney revealed some comical moments from the event during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Monday.

The comedian and actor revealed that Sam Waterston, Munn’s costar from “The Newsroom,” officiated their ceremony as Waterson “once said to Olivia if you ever get married, I’ll perform the ceremony.”

Kimmel then asked why Wasterson had said that.

“I think it was chit chat,” Mulaney said. “But you take people up on what they offer.”

He and Munn share two children, Malcolm, 3, and daughter Méi, who was born last September.

Mulaney said their son stole the show at their ceremony.

“He actually went to the bathroom in his diaper during it and announced it mid vows,” Mulaney recalled. “Yeah, a very sweaty little two-year-old in a tuxedo just went, ‘I’m pooping.’”

When Kimmel noted that Malcolm didn’t make the declaration before or after the act of what he was doing, Mulaney pointed out that “It’s really an in-the-moment kind of declaration.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.