Ayo Edebiri says she got death threats because of Elon Musk

(CNN) — According to Ayo Edebiri, she was just having “a silly goofy time” when reflecting on what she said was Elon Musk contributing to a lot of negativity aimed at her.

“The Bear” star posted on social media over the past few days about an incident last year that she said resulted in racism and death threats against her.

According to her Instagram story, Musk amplified a post falsely claiming the actress was being considered to replace Johnny Depp in a new “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie. Musk had responded to the fake post on X, commenting “Disney sucks.”

Disney is the studio over the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise.

“Just remembering when I got some of the most insane death threats and racial slurs of my life (idk if it’s the #1 moment, but for sure top 3) for a fake reboot of a movie I had never even heard of because of this man,” Edebiri wrote.

CNN has reached out to representatives for the Edebiri and Musk for comment.

Edebiri had earlier shared a screen grab of comedian Bill Burr’s critical comments of Musk during his appearance on NPR’s “Fresh Air,” writing over the screen shot, “Bill Burr. Every time!” with a bullseye emoji.

After posting about Musk, she shared a private message from a friend who suggested that Edebiri would actually be great starring in a “Pirates” film.

“Wait no DEI, but I’ve changed my mind maybe we could make some money idk lmk,” she joked.

The award-winning actress appeared to take issue with the media sharing the news of what she had said about Musk.

“Stop making my IG stories news,” she wrote in post on Wednesday. “I’m just tryna have a silly goofy time.”

