How to watch the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards

(CNN) — The iHeartRadio Music Awards are almost here.

This year’s edition will be hosted by LL Cool J, who is returning for the second time to host the show that will recognize the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations throughout 2024.

Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar are among those up for awards, with Mariah Carey, Nelly and Lady Gaga each set to receive special honors. Billie Eilish, GloRilla and Kenny Chesney are among the hitmakers who will perform during the telecast.

This year’s ceremony will also pay tribute to Los Angeles after devastating wildfires impacted the area in January by driving donations to Fireaidla.org, the effort established in the disaster’s aftermath to benefit short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fires.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch on the iHeartRadio Music Awards:

Where can I watch?

The awards will air live on FOX at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Monday, March 17. The event will be broadcast live across iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.

Who is nominated?

Morgan Wallen and Swift lead the nominations with 10 each, with Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and Sabrina Carpenter close behind with nine nods apiece.

Several other artists including Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Benson Boone, Shaboozey, SZA, Peso Pluma, Tyla, Usher and more all earned multiple nods across different categories.

Travis Kelce and Swift were nominated in the fan-voted category for favorite surprise guest, and Roan was nominated for favorite tour tradition for her “Hot To Go” dance. Several other iHeartRadio Award categories are fan-voted, including favorite soundtrack, favorite tour style, best music video and best lyrics, among others.

Who is being honored?

Swift is set to receive a brand new award for Tour of the Century, which will recognize her record-breaking Eras Tour. The tour debuted exactly two years ago on the date of the telecast, a milestone that will be marked during the ceremony with an “exclusive performance” from the Eras Tour’s opening night, according to a news release.

Lady Gaga is scheduled to receive the Innovator Award, while Carey will be honored with the Icon Award and Nelly will receive the Landmark Award, honoring his decades-long career and impact.

Who is hosting?

Hip-hop legend and actor LL Cool J is set to return as host for the second time after making his hosting debut in 2022.

“Excited to be back on the iHeartRadio stage to host this year’s awards,” he said in a statement. “It’s going to be a night to remember – big energy, iconic moments and special collaborations you won’t want to miss.”

Who is performing?

Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, GloRilla, Gracie Abrams, Kenny Chesney, Muni Long and Nelly are all set to take the stage on Monday.

