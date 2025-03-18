Stanley Tucci says he discovered his thyroid ‘was non-functioning’ while filming in Italy last year

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Stanley Tucci experienced a delayed effect of cancer treatment from years ago that caused him a fair amount of concern.

On a recent episode of “David Tennant Does a Podcast With…,” the “Conclave” star described feeling “so tired in the afternoon” while filming episodes of his “Searching For Italy” show last year.

“Like completely exhausted by one o’clock and I was like, ‘something’s wrong with me,’” Tucci added.

He said he proceeded to get a blood test that revealed that his “thyroid was non-functioning.”

Tucci explained that he and his doctors then tried to discern what was causing the issue, ruling out stress, cholesterol or other possible factors.

“What happened was because I had radiation six, seven years ago, it burned out my thyroid,” Tucci said.

In 2021, the actor revealed he had been treated for a tumor at the base of his tongue three years prior, which involved high-dose radiation and chemotherapy.

This week, he said that his oncologist informed him that delayed thyroid issues can sometimes happen as a result of the treatment he received, and that he now takes medication which has “made a huge difference.”

Elsewhere in the podcast, Tucci reflected on mortality and aging, saying that it leaves him feeling “a hundred percent sad, (and) a hundred percent motivated,” adding that “there’s a letting go.”

“That can be a good thing, but that can also just be, let it go,” the actor said. “Do you know what I mean? It’s alright. You’re never going to have that thing. That’s never going to work for you. That’s gone.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.