Jonathan Majors says he and Meagan Good are married

(CNN) — Jonathan Majors and actress Meagan Good are married.

Majors spoke about his nuptials during an appearance on the daytime talk show “Sherri” in an episode that aired Wednesday.

“I said to Meagan yesterday, ‘Today might be the happiest day of my life,’” Majors told host Sherri Shepherd, tearing up. “I love that woman so much.”

The news, which was first reported by “Entertainment Tonight,” comes after Rolling Stone on Monday published previously unreleased audio in which Majors appeared to admit to being ‘aggressive’ with his former girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

According to the publication, the audio clip was recorded in September 2022 “in the aftermath of a days-long fight” between Majors and Jabbari in London, where the couple had been living while Majors was filming the second season of the Disney+ series “Loki.”

In the 28-second audio clip released by the publication, the actor begins to say “I’m ashamed I’ve ever…” before he cut himself off.

“I’ve never [been] aggressive with a woman before,” Majors then says. “I’ve never aggressed a woman — I aggressed you.”

A woman Rolling Stone identified as Jabbari can be heard responding, “You strangled me and pushed me against the car.”

“Yes, all those things are under ‘aggressed,’ yeah,” Majors says. “That’s never happened to me.”

CNN reached out to representatives and attorneys for Majors and Jabbari for comment. Rolling Stone was also asked by CNN to comment on the audio’s authenticity.

Majors was on “Sherri” to promote his new film “Magazine Dreams,” and explained that he had asked Good’s father for her hand in marriage while in Paris and her father said, “That’s cool.”

The actor said his mother, who is a pastor, came from his hometown of Dallas, Texas, to Los Angeles for the premiere of his film and wed the couple.

His mother performed the ceremony, he said, with Good’s mother present, and the couple exchanged rings they had earlier had engraved in Hawaii.

Majors and Good announced their engagement last November.

Good supported her then-boyfriend in December 2023, after he was found guilty of assault and harassment of Jabbari.

He was convicted of one count of reckless assault in the 3rd degree and a non-criminal charge of harassment as a violation, stemming from a domestic dispute that took place in March of that year between him and Jabbari. He was also acquitted on another assault charge and one count of aggravated harassment.

Majors was sentenced to probation and ordered to complete a year-long in-person domestic violence prevention program.

