Selena Gomez and fiancé Benny Blanco turn up the heat on ‘Hot Ones’

(CNN) — Selena Gomez turned Benny Blanco into a Swiftie.

That was just one of the revelations from their episode of the popular “Hot Ones” YouTube show, which debuted on Thursday.

The couple is promoting their collaborative album, “I Said I Love You First.” It’s the first major project between Blanco, who is a successful music producer, and Gomez, a Grammy-nominated singer and actress.

The show brings celebs on to chat while eating wings covered in increasingly spicy hot sauces. Gomez had famously appeared in a “Hot Ones” segment on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in 2019.

This time around, host Sean Evans asked Blanco and Gomez, who are engaged, about the “venn diagram” of where their musical tastes meet.

Gomez said she plays “everything” for Blanco “even if it annoys him,” but when she’s alone she can get “a little emo” with her music choices. Blanco said their intersection was music by Patsy Cline and Ella Fitzgerald.

He then revealed that his love had gotten him more into the tunes by one of her bffs.

“Before we started dating, obviously I was aware of like Taylor Swift’s music…I wasn’t like a true Swiftie,” he said, referencing the term for Swift’s hardcore fanbase. “I didn’t know! Now I’m like, I’ll be like ‘put that song on. How’s that one do again?’ We’re in the car and I’m like singing Taylor Swift songs from like 10 years ago..I feel free.”

Gomez looked pretty smug as she responded “They’re timeless, what can I say?”

We also learned that Gomez, 32, has picked up some habits from her older “Only Murders in the Building” costars Steve Martin, 79, and Martin Short, 74, mainly eating the same thing for lunch every work day and her “old soulish” lingo.

“Sometimes I’ll say “Yes, no and I remember whilst I was…’ It’s like ‘What am I talking about?’,” she said. “That’s Steve and Marty…they’re the best.”

It was at that point the hot sauces started really having an effect, resulting in a “Holy sh*t” from Blanco.

It was then that Evans added to the experience by introducing a bucket of questions for the couple to ask each other. Gomez had to get up and walk around, asking “Why do people do this?”

Her love didn’t fare much better.

“It’s like you lose motor skills,” Blanco quipped as he tried to ask a question.

His pro tip, however, was not to let the hot sauce touch his lips while he was eating.

Ultimately they conquered the “Wings of Death” of the “Hot Ones” gauntlet.

It even allowed Blanco a chance to be a romantic.

“I feel like I would have crumbled without her,” Blanco responded when Evans asked if they thought couples should play the game together.

Gomez replied, “Honey, you did crumble.”

