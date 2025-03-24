Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s partnership is like a love song, baby

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — It’s Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s world, and we’re all just vacationing in it.

Blanco, the producer of some of the music industry’s biggest hits, has a new project out with his lady love, Selena Gomez. Their first joint album, “I Said I Love You First,” was released last week and the engaged couple has been making the media rounds – much to the delight of many.

During a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the pair was tasked with playing a game in which they shared a random facts about themselves, complete with a backstory the other had to determine was true or not.

The game revealed how very compatible and in love they are.

“He is so universally likeable,” one person wrote in the comments on the video. “He’s the kind of guy everyone would like. I love him for her, I hate that everyone tore him to shreds when they first went public.”

The two stars first met in 2015, when Blanco co-produced Gomez’s single “Same Old Love.” They reportedly didn’t start dating until 2023 and went public in 2024.

The singer and actress has had some high-profile past relationships with singers Justin Bieber and The Weeknd. Blanco, a less recognizable figure, was instantly subjected to sometimes cruel scrutiny on social media.

But Gomez and Blanco’s love – along with their joint appearance on “Hot Ones” – has won people over.

One person wrote on X in response to Blanco explaining on “Today” the circumstances of Gomez being the first to say “I love you” in their relationship, “Benny blanco is prime example of personality making you 10x more attractive.”

Blanco’s TikTok often features him cooking for Gomez (he makes her cheesesteak hot pockets from scratch). He never misses an opportunity to praise her.

“It’s so cool to watch you be completely on your on path and not worried about what else is happening,” he told Gomez in a video shared on Facebook by Billboard. “I feel like just your energy, your thought process and the way you’ve moved through the world as a women I feel like has given other women so much…has given so much confidence.”

During an appearance on Jay Shetty’s podcast, Gomez explained how she went from being protective of her heart to completely falling for Blanco.

“When Benny looks at me I don’t think he sees anything but who I am and that’s very rare to find,” she said of Blanco, who she called her “best friend” and said makes her feel “safe,” something she’s “never had before.”

“That’s so cheesy to say, but when you do know it feels right,” she added. “I think that’s what happened to me, and I just felt very comfortable.”

Now it feels like the world is cheering them on, including Gomez’s bestie Taylor Swift who returned to social media after a 100 day-absence to praise their new album.

Gomez has always made clear that she values deeper qualities over physical appearance.

“I don’t really appreciate people judging me on my looks or anything like that,” she said in a 2019 appearance on Coach’s “Dream It Real” podcast. “I’m flattered when maybe guys are like, ‘You’re pretty.’ I am, but it’s just—I would just love someone to love me for the person that I am.”

And trust that Blanco, too, recognizes how fortunate he is to have Gomez.

“The smartest thing I’ve ever done is somehow get Selena to like me,” he said in a recent TikTok video.

