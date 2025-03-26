Alec Baldwin is an outlaw in first ‘Rust’ trailer since fatal on-set shooting

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — The first trailer for “Rust” has been released over three years after the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, was killed on the film’s New Mexico set.

Alec Baldwin, who stars in and co-produced the film, was charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting before the case was dismissed three days into the 2024 trial.

In the new trailer, Baldwin is seen as an outlaw on the run escaping town on horseback and engaging in wild west shootouts with his perceived adversaries. A description below the video sets the action in 1880s Kansas.

“Some things in this life you can’t get back, I reckon,” Baldwin’s Harland Rust is seen telling his on-screen grandson Lucas McCalister (Patrick Scott McDermott).

“Rust” follows McCalister, an orphan, who accidentally kills a rancher and is sentenced to death before his grandfather breaks him out of jail. As they flee in the wilderness, “the fugitive pair must outrun the determined U.S. Marshal Wood Helm (Josh Hopkins) and a ruthless bounty hunter named ‘Preacher’ (Travis Fimmel),” according to an official synopsis.

While the movie was in production in 2021, Baldwin fired a prop gun during rehearsal for a scene that had contained a live round. The shot killed Hutchins and injured the movie’s director Joel Souza.

Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter and pleaded not guilty at the time. The case was dismissed after the judge overseeing the case ruled prosecutors did not properly turn over evidence to the defense.

The actor could have faced up to 18 months in prison.

Last year, the film’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to 18 months in prison.

