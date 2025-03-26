Gwyneth Paltrow is not here for your fake feud with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Checkmate, Gwyneth Paltrow.

The actress and “Goop” founder shared a video on social media to shut down speculation she has beef with fellow lifestyle entrepreneur, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

In a video posted Tuesday on her Instagram stories, Paltrow responded questions from her followers and had a bit of fun.

“Are you comprehending the Meghan Markle beef that social media says you too have?” one commenter asked.

Paltrow responds: “I genuinely do not understand this at all, whatsoever,” before asking someone off-camera, “Do you understand this?”

The camera then pans to the Duchess, who raises her hands in a “I don’t know” gesture, shrugs and says “Hmm,” before taking a bite of what looks to be a tasty dish.

The former “Suits” star recently launched a cooking and entertaining series with Netflix.

It’s not a stretch of the imagination that the two women are friends, considering how much they share in common.

In addition to both of them being actresses with lifestyle brands and homes in Montecito, California, they have each been the target of internet trolls who don’t care for either woman for whatever reason and are frequently pitted against other successful women.

This time it appears they decided to troll the trolls.

