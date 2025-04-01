Val Kilmer, film star known for ‘Top Gun,’ ‘Batman Forever’ and ‘Tombstone,’ dead at 65



By Alli Rosenbloom and Brian Lowry, CNN

(CNN) — Val Kilmer, a movie star who throughout his career proved he was up for any task, from playing a cocky naval pilot to wearing the Batman suit, died on Tuesday, according to his daughter Mercedes Kilmer, who released a statement to the New York Times and the Associated Press. He was 65.

The cause of death was pneumonia, Mercedes Kilmer told the media outlets.

Kilmer had recovered from a 2014 throat cancer diagnosis that required tracheotomy surgery that altered his voice.

In recent years, Kilmer largely stepped away from acting, but made a brief return to the craft in “Top Gun: Maverick,” the sequel to the original film that launched him and that cast into superstardom.

The sequel, which released in 2022 after a two-year delay, deftly blended Kilmer’s off-screen health issues into the film’s story, with his Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, the smug but cool rival to Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, ultimately succumbing to an ailment in the film.

As one of Kilmer’s last film roles, it concluded one of the most interesting — and bankable — careers in Hollywood history.

An impressive career

Born and raised in California’s San Fernando Valley, Kilmer studied at the Hollywood Professional School before heading to New York where, at 21, he became the youngest student at the time to be accepted into Julliard School’s drama department.

He began his film career in the 1984 comedy “Top Secret!” and acted in several movies throughout the ‘80s including his breakout role in 1986’s “Top Gun.”

Then came an incredible streak of successful genre-spanning movies in the 1990s: A superhero film (with 1995’s “Batman Forever,” in which he played the Dark Knight), a Western (1993’s “Tombstone,” where he played Doc Holliday), a biopic (1991’s “The Doors,” in which he portrayed Jim Morrison) and a crime film (Michael Mann’s 1995 masterpiece “Heat”).

One of his less lucrative pursuits included his one-man stage show “Citizen Twain,” about Mark Twain, whose work he deeply admired and referenced frequently in interviews.

In all, Kilmer’s films made nearly $2 billion at the global box office, according to Comscore.

Throughout his career, the roles that Kilmer played possessed an iconic quality while underscoring the way his career frequently zigged at the point where it could have zagged, to his detriment if not in terms of the quality of the work but how Hollywood and the public perceived him.

Kilmer enthusiastically agreed to star as Batman, for example, but quickly soured on that experience, passing on another sequel in favor of the forgettable reboot “The Saint.”

Similarly, he took a role in “The Island of Dr. Moreau” in order to play opposite Marlon Brando, only to clash with director John Frankenheimer (exchanges caught on camera) and be disappointed when a detached Brando periodically refused to come to the set, letting a stand-in take his place.

He reflected on his career and life in the 2021 documentary “Val” through interactions he had videotaped with his family and on film sets for years, including behind-the-scenes footage from “Tombstone” and the “Top Gun” cast partying after hours (“We were all at the start of our careers,” Kilmer recalled).

At the time, Kilmer was recovering from throat-cancer surgery, so his son, Jack, read the actor’s written narration — sounding uncannily like his father.

Kilmer frequently expressed about his desire to work with certain directors, showing audition videos that he shot for parts he failed to land in “Goodfellas” and “Full Metal Jacket,” seeking to impress directors Martin Scorsese and Stanley Kubrick, respectively. He also documented his laborious auditioning and preparation process for portraying Jim Morrison in “The Doors.”

Ultimately, in the documentary, he expressed excitement about all that would come next.

“I have behaved bizarrely to some. I deny none of this and have no regrets because I have lost and found parts of myself that I never knew existed. I am blessed,” he said in the movie.

Kilmer identified as a Christian Scientist, opening up in interviews about his faith and beliefs.

In a 2020 interview with Men’s Health, the actor spoke about illness through the lens of his faith.

“Well, something that was reaffirmed to me – on such a level, it was almost shocking – was a sense of universal love, a kind of power and a different sense of love. It was coming into my consciousness and my body while I was at the hospital,” he said, going on to add that he didn’t “believe in death.”

Kilmer is survived by his two adult children, Jack and Mercedes, from his marriage to “Willow” co-star Joanne Whalley.

The younger Kilmers are both actors and have been involved in projects with their father.

Kilmer co-starred with Mercedes in the 2020 film “Paydirt” and, in addition to voicing the “Val” documentary, Jack lent his voice to his father’s character on the Disney+ “Willow” series.

Despite his condition at the time of the 2021 documentary, and tragedies that included the death of his younger brother at age 15, Kilmer spoke of leading a “magical life.”

He said that he found the silver lining even as he endured fans asking for the same “Top Gun”-inspired “You can be my wingman” autograph over and over at Comic-Con.

“I feel grateful,” he said.

