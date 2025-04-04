Hailie Jade honors dad Eminem with her first child’s name

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Eminem might just lose himself over this news.

His daughter, Hailie Jade, presented her first child to the world on Friday in a pair of photos on her verified Instagram account, in which his name and birthdate are visible on a board: Elliot Marshall McClintock, born March 14, 2025.

His grandfather Eminem was born Marshall Bruce Mathers III.

The rapper announced back in October that his daughter, who is now 29, was pregnant which meant he would be a first-time grandfather.

Jade gifted her father with a shirt that read “Grandpa” and handed her surprised dad a photo of her sonogram at the time.

Jade married her longtime love, executive Evan McClintock, in May 2024.

On the episode of her “Just a Little Shady” podcast right before she gave birth, Jade shared that she couldn’t “even wrap my head around” the fact that she would soon be a mom.

“I have to meet this human that I’ve created,” she said. “What’s he gonna look like?”

She and her cohost Brittany Ednie answered some fan questions for what was their Season 3 finale.

Jade is Eminem’s daughter with his ex, Kim Scott, whom he helped make famous by rapping about her in several of his songs.

