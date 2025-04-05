Seven serious and unserious ‘White Lotus’ theories for the Season 3 finale

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — “The White Lotus” Season 3 finale is upon us and, of course, there are some wild theories floating around the internet that may come to pass during Sunday’s sure-to-be wild closing episode.

Some of those theories border on full-throttle conspiracies, others are just straight-up ridiculous, and the rest just may wind up ringing true. Regardless, all of them are endlessly entertaining, giving viewers something to speculate about before the finale airs.

Here’s just some conjecture to dive into as we reluctantly prepare to check out of the White Lotus resort & spa in Thailand on Sunday.

Jim Hollinger is Rick’s dad

There is a contingent of viewers that have been speculating about a “Star Wars”-inspired twist as it pertains to Jim Hollinger (Scott Glenn) and Rick (Walton Goggins) ever since it became clear that Rick had taken a special interest in Sritala’s (Lek Patravadi) husband.

Rick confronted Hollinger at his home during last week’s episode, but what was left out of the scene was any explanation from Hollinger about what actually happened or how they’re linked, at least according to him. As the theory goes, the finale will bring more closure for Rick with Hollinger following him back to the resort to pull a Darth Vader-style “Rick, I am your father” declaration.

The monkeys did it

Since the very first episode, people online have been speculating that the monkeys often seen in ambient shots of Thailand’s nature are to blame for the ultimate shootout teased in this season’s opening scene. While many have enjoyed the theory, actress Michelle Monaghan, who plays Jaclyn Lemon on the show, debunked it last month during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” where she declared, “The monkeys did not do it!”

It seems that creator Mike White is leaving the gun-slinging to the humans.

A poison fruit smoothie is blended up

This is another theory that’s been floating around since the first episode, when hotel staffer Pam (Morgana O’Reilly) warned the Ratliffs not to eat the fruit rolling around their hotel villa’s pool deck because it’s poisonous. It’s a topic that has since held strong in conversations about the show online, with each passing episode leaving viewers wondering when those pesky poison fruits may come back into play – especially with Saxon’s (Patrick Schwarzenegger) obsession with making a noisy, daily smoothie.

Based on the promo for the finale episode, it looks like Timothy (Jason Isaacs) is holding the toxic fruit in his hand while asking Pam to remind him about its dangers. Is it ominous foreshadowing or a red herring? Either way, careful what you gulp.

Kate’s gossip has implications for Tim

In one of Victoria’s (Parker Posey) most memorable scenes early on this season, she unapologetically snubs the gossip-monger known as Kate (Leslie Bibb) after she recognized her from a baby shower the pair both attended in Austin. Victoria barely muttered a word to Kate, who approached the Ratliffs during a meal, making the exchange extra awkward.

This feels like one of those loose ends that still needs to be tied up, and that there’s a reason for establishing this connection. Perhaps Kate connected with their friend in common while at the resort to tell her that she ran into Victoria in Thailand? Remember, the Ratliffs don’t have their phones so they (seemingly) aren’t aware of the state of Tim’s financial woes, but Kate and Victoria’s mutual friend back home may have heard.

Will this come back to bite Tim, knowing his location could be compromised leading to law enforcement getting involved? Or will Kate be the one to tell Victoria about the allegations against her husband?

Piper goes home

Piper’s (Sarah Catherine Hook) storyline about wanting to stay in Thailand is a callback to Season 1, when Quinn Mossbacher (Fred Hechinger) wound up staying in Maui as the rest of his family made their return trip.

It was hard not to think about Quinn after Piper revealed her master monastery plan to stay, but with those shots of bare bones living quarters and seemingly inedible food during her overnight at the meditation center, it begs the question of whether Piper is really ready for the no-frills commitment. Especially after her confusing reaction to Lochlan (Sam Nivola) wanting to stay abroad with her, it seems like Victoria’s prayers may just be answered and Piper will head back home to North Carolina.

Fabian is working with authorities

Put on your tin foil hat because here’s a doozy. Some have speculated that hotel manager Fabian (Christian Friedel) dismissed Belinda’s concerns about Greg/Gary because the two men are nefariously working together, but this new theory suggests otherwise.

“White Lotus” costume designer Alex Bovaird said in a recent interview that she dressed some characters – including Fabian – in costumes designed by Thai brand Jim Thompson. Legend has it that the brand’s namesake was a textile factory owner in Thailand, as well as a CIA spy, and he mysteriously disappeared in 1967. Bovaird teased that this connection holds meaning in Season 3, and some viewers think Fabian is that thread. The theory is that Fabian is working with authorities to take down Greg/Gary, which could offer an alternate explanation as to why Fabian was so quick to dismiss Belinda’s (Natasha Rothwell) very legitimate concerns about him. The hotel manager/spy probably has it handled, ok?

It’s Chelsea in the water

We’re just as stressed about this theory as you are, but it has to be said: earlier this season, Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) got bit by a venomous snake and was a victim of the hotel boutique robbery. She brushed death twice and even said it herself, “Bad things come in threes.” Let’s just hope that third bad thing isn’t Chelsea floating in the water near Zion(!).

