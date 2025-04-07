Tracy Chapman is stepping back into the limelight with a re-release of her debut album

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — There’s a reason Tracy Chapman’s celebration of the 35th anniversary of her self-titled debut album is a bit belated.

“The intent was to mark the 35th anniversary of the album’s release, but we ran into a few hiccups and so here it is 37 years later and we’re finally getting it out,” she recently told NPR.

The usually reclusive Chapman is making the media rounds to promote the re-release of the album that brought her widespread recognition.

She and country star Luke Combs gave a rousing performance of her single “Fast Car” at the 2024 Grammys after he covered the hit to chart topping success.

Chapman explained to the New York Times why she was willing to shun her usual privacy.

“This is an opportunity for me to be able to say why I wanted to do this project and what it means to me,” she told the publication. “Instead of letting the chatter speak for myself.”

And while the public hasn’t seen her out and about for decades, she said she’s still been prolific.

“Whether or not I’m in the studio or going on tour, I’m always writing, always playing, always practicing,” she told the New York Times. “It really is fundamental to who I am, and I think about music all the time.”

The fact that her incredibly popular debut album is being re-released on vinyl makes total sense when it comes to Chapman.

“I do listen to music still. I don’t listen to as much as I used to, and I’m maybe going to date myself now, or someone’s going to call me a Luddite, but I don’t stream music,” she said.

“I only buy music in physical form,” Chapman added. “Artists get paid when you actually buy a CD or the vinyl. That’s important to me.”

She also talked about what the success of Combs’ cover of her song has meant to her.

“‘Fast Car’ is a story song, and that’s the foundation of a lot of country music. I never pay too much attention to genre, personally,” she said. “I don’t find it relevant or that interesting. It’s a pleasant surprise that the song has found this new home.”

“I wouldn’t have predicted that’s where it would go, but the song has been covered quite a bit, and there’s dance versions of it. I can’t say I would have thought of that either!”

