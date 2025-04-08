YouTube sensation Ms. Rachel welcomes daughter via surrogate

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Rachel Accurso, the popular YouTuber and child educator known as Ms. Rachel, and her husband Aron have welcomed a baby girl to their family.

Accurso announced the happy news on her Instagram page on Tuesday, showing a photo of herself snuggling with her newborn daughter named Susannah.

“We are so in love!” she wrote in the caption. “Sometimes timing isn’t what you plan and the road to get there is bumpier than you expect, but when you hold your little ones you know… I’m meant to be your mama.”

Accurso shared that they used a surrogate because she was “unable to carry this pregnancy for medical reasons,” adding that they “were blessed to have a surrogate who gave us the most precious gift possible.”

“We are now all family forever. We have immense gratitude and a deep bond. It’s been a truly beautiful experience. I’m in awe of her,” she added.

The Accursos are already parents to a son, seven-year-old Thomas.

The YouTube star also thanked her husband “for being the best husband and dada!”

Accurso is best known for her popular YouTube channel, which has grown in popularity since she first launched her channel in 2019. It now boasts over 14 million subscribers.

She incorporates sign language, nursery rhymes and kids’ songs in her videos to help teach children letters, numbers, colors and more, with each toddler and baby learning video individually earning millions of views.

