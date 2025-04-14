Dead rodents and nests found in outbuildings during hantavirus risk assessment on Gene Hackman’s property

By Veronica Miracle, CNN

(CNN) — New Mexico Department of Public Health records obtained by CNN revealed findings of dead rodents and rodent nests throughout eight detached outbuildings on late actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa’s property.

The homesite environmental assessment of the sprawling property was conducted in March, one week after the Hackman and his wife were discovered dead in their home in February.

Arakawa died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare disease that humans can contract from contact with rodents, rodent feces, saliva and urine, according to the New Mexico medical investigator’s office. She was 65.

According to the report, rodent feces were found in three garages, two casitas and three sheds. A live rodent, dead rodent and a rodent nest were found in the three detached garages.

The New Mexico Department of health staff conducted the risk assessment on March 5 as part of the death investigation of Hackman and Arakawa to ensure the safety of first responders and family members who had access to the property. The risk of exposure in the primary residence was low, according to New Mexico State Public Health Veterinarian Erin Phipps. The report said it showed no signs of rodent activity and was clean.

The other eight buildings on the property were accessible to rodents, the report stated. In two vehicles on the property (listed as a working or abandoned vehicle or farm equipment), there were also sightings of rodents, a nest and feces. Investigators also found live traps in the outbuildings.

Hantavirus is a rare but serious disease that has resulted in fatalities for 41% of patients in New Mexico. The southwestern state has had the most reported cases of hantavirus in the country.

The Mayo Clinic advises to avoid contact with rodents if possible and to wear protection when cleaning up rodent habitats due to limited treatments for the disease. There is currently no specific treatment for the hantavirus and symptoms, which present as flu-like at the beginning, may take up to two months to show up according to the CDC.

Dr. Heather Jarrell, the chief medical examiner for the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator said Arakawa died suddenly from hantavirus, while Hackman died days later from complications of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease with advanced Alzheimer’s disease as a contributing factor to his death. He was 95.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.