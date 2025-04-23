2025 American Music Award nominations revealed
By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN
(CNN) — The nominees for the American Music Awards (AMAs) were revealed Wednesday morning, with rapper Kendrick Lamar leading the list.
Lamar earned a total of 10 AMA nods, including artist of the year, album of the year and song of the year. Post Malone earned eight nods, followed by Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Shaboozey with seven. Taylor Swift earned six nominations and could break her own record for most AMA wins of all time as the current record-holder with 40.
The winners will be revealed on May 26 in Las Vegas with the help of host Jennifer Lopez.
See below for a full list of nominees.
Artist of the year
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Kendrick Lamar
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
Sabrina Carpenter
SZA
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
New artist of the year
Benson Boone
Chappell Roan
Gracie Abrams
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Tommy Richman
Album of the year
Beyoncé – “Cowboy Carter”
Billie Eilish – “Hit Me Hard and Soft”
Chappell Roan – “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”
Charli xcx – “Brat”
Gracie Abrams – “The Secret of Us”
Future & Metro Boomin – “We Don’t Trust You”
Kendrick Lamar “GNX”
Post Malone “F-1 Trillion”
Sabrina Carpenter “Short n’ Sweet”
Taylor Swift “The Tortured Poets Department”
Song of the year
Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”
Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”
Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”
Hozier – “Too Sweet”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”
Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”
Collaboration of the year
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “Luther”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”
Marshmello & Kane Brown – “Miles on It”
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Favorite social artist
Favorite music video
Billie Eilish
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
Social song of the year
Chappell Roan – “HOT TO GO!”
Djo – “End of Beginning”
Doechii – “Anxiety”
Lola Young – “Messy”
Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Tommy Richman – “Million Dollar Baby”
Favorite touring artist
Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”
KAROL G – “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”
Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Favorite male pop artist
Benson Boone
Bruno Mars
Hozier
Teddy Swims
The Weeknd
Favorite female pop artist
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Lady Gaga
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
Favorite pop album
Billie Eilish – “Hit Me Hard and Soft”
Chappell Roan – “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”
Charli xcx – “Brat”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Short n’ Sweet”
Taylor Swift – “The Tortured Poets Department”
Favorite pop song
Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”
Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”
Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”
Favorite male country artist
Jelly Roll
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
Shaboozey
Favorite female country artist
Beyoncé
Ella Langley
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
Favorite country duo or group
Dan + Shay
Old Dominion
Parmalee
The Red Clay Strays
Zac Brown Band
Favorite country album
Beyoncé – “Cowboy Carter”
Jelly Roll – “Beautifully Broken”
Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay?”
Post Malone – “F-1 Trillion”
Shaboozey – “Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going”
Favorite country song
Jelly Roll – “I Am Not Okay”
Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph – “High Road”
Luke Combs – “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma”
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”
Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Favorite male hip-hop artist
Drake
Eminem
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Tyler, The Creator
Favorite female hip-hop artist
Doechii
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Sexyy Red
Favorite hip-hop album
Eminem – “The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)”
Future & Metro Boomin – “We Don’t Trust You”
Gunna – “one of wun”
Kendrick Lamar – “GNX”
Tyler, The Creator – “Chromakopia”
Favorite hip-hop song
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – “Like That”
GloRilla – “TGIF”
GloRilla & Sexyy Red – “Whatchu Kno About Me”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “Luther”
Favorite male R&B artist
Bryson Tiller
Chris Brown
PARTYNEXTDOOR
The Weeknd
Usher
Favorite female R&B artist
Kehlani
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA
Tyla
Favorite R&B album
Bryson Tiller – “Bryson Tiller”
PARTYNEXTDOOR – “PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)”
PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake – “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U”
SZA – “SOS Deluxe: LANA”
The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow”
Favorite R&B song
Chris Brown – “Residuals”
Muni Long – “Made For Me”
SZA – “Saturn”
The Weeknd & Playboi Carti – “Timeless”
Tommy Richman – “Million Dollar Baby”
Favorite male Latin artist
Bad Bunny
Feid
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Tito Double P
Favorite female Latin artist
Becky G
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
Shakira
Young Miko
Favorite Latin duo or group
Calibre 50
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Firme
Grupo Frontera
Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda
Favorite Latin album
Bad Bunny – “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS”
Fuerza Regida – “Dolido Pero No Arrepentido”
Peso Pluma – “ÉXODO”
Rauw Alejandro – “Cosa Nuestra”
Tito Double P – “INCÓMODO”
Favorite Latin song
Bad Bunny – “DtMF”
FloyyMenor X Cris Mj – “Gata Only”
KAROL G – “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida – “Tu Boda”
Shakira – “Soltera”
Favorite rock artist
Hozier
Linkin Park
Pearl Jam
Twenty One Pilots
Zach Bryan
Favorite rock album
Hozier – “Unreal Unearth: Unending”
Koe Wetzel – “9 lives”
The Marías – “Submarine”
Twenty One Pilots – “Clancy”
Zach Bryan – “The Great American Bar Scene”
Favorite rock song
Green Day – “Dilemma”
Hozier – “Too Sweet”
Linkin Park – “The Emptiness Machine”
Myles Smith – “Stargazing”
Zach Bryan – “Pink Skies”
Favorite dance/electronic artist
Charli xcx
David Guetta
John Summit
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Favorite soundtrack
Arcane League of Legends: Season 2
Hazbin Hotel (Original Soundtrack)
Moana 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Twisters: The Album
Wicked: The Soundtrack
Favorite afrobeats artist
Asake
Rema
Tems
Tyla
Wizkid
Favorite K-Pop artist
ATEEZ
Jimin
RM
ROSÉ
Stray Kids
