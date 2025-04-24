Scarlett Johansson and Walton Goggins tapped to host final two episodes of ‘SNL’ Season 50

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — “Saturday Night Live” is closing out its milestone 50th season with the help of Scarlett Johansson and “White Lotus” star Walton Goggins.

The long-running sketch show announced on Thursday that Johansson will host the May 17 episode, which serves as the season finale. Bad Bunny is the episode’s musical guest.

Johansson, who is married to “SNL” cast member and “Weekend Update” anchor Colin Jost, will return to Studio 8H for the seventh time as host.

She most recently appeared on the April 12 episode in the “White POTUS” skit, impersonating Ivanka Trump, and has made several other cameo appearances on the show in addition to hosting since 2006.

Bad Bunny is making his third appearance as musical guest on “SNL.” His second time as musical guest coincided with him hosting in October 2023, following his performances in 2021. He also cameoed as Domingo’s (Marcello Hernandez) “hot brother” Santiago on the “SNL” 50th anniversary special in February.

Goggins will make his “SNL” debut when he hosts the May 10 episode. His appearance on the show comes after the Season 3 finale of “The White Lotus,” which came to a dramatic conclusion earlier this month.

Arcade Fire has been tapped to serve as the musical guest on Goggins’ episode, making their sixth appearance on the show.

“Abbott Elementary” star and creator Quinta Brunson will be hosting the May 3 episode, marking her second time hosting.

“Beautiful Things” singer Benson Boone will serve as the episode’s musical guest following his Coachella debut last week.

“SNL” airs on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT.

