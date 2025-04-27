Jiggly Caliente, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestant, dead at 44

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Jiggly Caliente, a performer and actress who rose to prominence as a contestant on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” has died, according to a statement from her family. She was 44.

The reality TV personality, whose real name was Bianca Castro-Arabejo, died on Sunday and was “surrounded by her loving family and close friends,” according to her family’s statement, which was posted to her verified Instagram page.

“A luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy, Jiggly Caliente was celebrated for her infectious energy, fierce wit, and unwavering authenticity,” the statement read. “She touched countless lives through her artistry, activism and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world.”

A cause of death has not yet been confirmed, but her family said in a statement days before her death that Castro-Arabejo had “experienced a serious health setback” and had her right leg amputated due to a “severe infection.”

Her recovery was expected to be extensive, the statement, posted to her Instagram, said.

Castro-Arabejo was best known for competing on Season 4 of “Drag Race” in 2012. Though eliminated at the time, she later returned to appear in the 2021 “All Stars” season.

“We are devastated by the passing of Jiggly Caliente, a cherished member of the Drag Race family,” a statement posted to the official “Drag Race” Instagram read. “Her talent, truth, and impact will never be forgotten, and her legacy will continue to slay—always. We’re holding her family, friends, and fans close in our hearts during this difficult time.”

In 2022, Castro-Arabejo became a judge on “RuPaul’s Drag Race Philippines,” serving in that position until 2024. Castro-Arabejo was unable to appear as a judge on the upcoming season of the series because of her health troubles, according to her family.

With her sights set on acting after discovering reality TV fame, Castro-Arabejo auditioned for Ryan Murphy’s FX series “Pose,” eventually scoring a recurring guest star role.

“There’s a stigma with reality TV personalities who want to be actors, and that’s why, when I auditioned for Pose, I didn’t audition as Jiggly Caliente, I auditioned as Bianca,” she told Entertainment Weekly in a 2021 interview. “I didn’t want people to box me in as a reality star. I wanted people to give me a fair shot.”

In 2016, Castro-Arabejo came out as trans on the Grizzly Kiki podcast and later said she hoped to inspire the queer community in the Philippines.

“I never saw anyone like me growing up,” said in a 2024 interview. “To be one of the first trans-Filipinas cast on a Ryan Murphy show, despite the fact that I barely had any lines, it was an important milestone for representation.”

Castro-Arabejo was proud of her Filipino heritage, telling Billboard in a 2018 interview that “my culture is very very important to me.”

“I was living here in America when my mom told me to remember who I was. She really wanted me to remember where I come from,” she told the publication. “There’s a whole lot of beautiful Filipinos out there, but I wanted to show them that the language is also cute, and I love it!”

