Alan Alda had a truly heartfelt moment with Tina Fey at Netflix’s ‘Four Seasons’ premiere

(CNN) — Alan Alda approves of Netflix’s new TV series reboot of “The Four Seasons,” which is inspired by his 1981 classic movie of the same name.

Alda made this clear when he visited Tina Fey, who created, wrote, executive produced and stars in the new series, and her co-showrunners Tracey Wigfield and Lang Fisher during the New York City premiere Saturday night and made an impromptu speech.

“I just wanted to tell Tina in front of as many people as I can how beautiful the job is that she did on this series,” Alda said to a room full of rousing applause.

He continued: “For somebody as talented and knowledgeable and skilled as Tina is, to make an adaptation of something that meant so much to me, this movie all those years ago, to see her turn it into something for today, only she could have done it with her partners and her team and it makes me so happy to be honored by her like this.”

Fey, clearly moved, knelt down to give the Hollywood legend a kiss on the cheek as thanks for his kind words.

“Alan, you stole my thunder,” Fey joked after Alda sat back down. “Really, I was about to say that it cannot be overstated what an absolute icon and influence you are.”

“The Four Seasons” is a romantic comedy that follows three married couples across spring, summer, fall and winter as they navigate the ups and downs in their relationships. The original film stars Alda, Rita Moreno and Carol Burnett, and was written and directed by Alda.

Fey’s TV comedy reboot follows a group of longtime friends over four vacations and stars Fey, Colman Domingo, Will Forte and Steve Carell.

“The Four Seasons” will be available to stream on Netflix on May 1.

