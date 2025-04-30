Christina Applegate announces the death of her father Robert

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Christina Applegate has shared on a new episode of her podcast “MeSsy” that her father, Robert Applegate, has died.

She tearfully shared the news during Tuesday’s episode of the podcast, which she hosts with Jamie Lynn Sigler, during a conversation about grief with their guest JoAnna Garcia Swisher.

“You’re probably wondering why I’m crying right now,” the “Dead to Me” star said. “My dad just passed away a week ago. This is the first time I’ve really cried. I think kind of like, I wasn’t allowing myself to have that yet. Too busy with this, too busy with that.”

“We knew he was going to die,” she continued. “Is that an excuse for not feeling, because you kind of know that someone’s going to go and you’ve said your goodbyes?”

Christina Applegate added that she’s “insanely sad” about the loss of her father, while Swisher comforted her.

She later shared that she didn’t grow up with her father because her parents split up when she was young, but said “he’s been in my life ever since. And I have two beautiful siblings and an amazing stepmother but he wasn’t part of my, like, the lessons part of life.”

Robert was married to Christina Applegate’s mother Nancy Priddy between 1970 and 1979.

On a 2013 episode of “Who Do You Think You Are?,” Christina Applegate shared that after her parents split up when she was 5 months old, her father moved up to the Big Sur area of central California.

“I didn’t get to spend the kind of time with him that I think either he or I would’ve liked to have spent,” she said at the time.

But ever since she welcomed her daughter Sadie in 2011, who she shares with husband Martyn LeNoble, she said her dad had “spent a lot more time down here, which has been really nice.”

“We’re bonded because of blood but because I am part of him and part of his personality,” she added.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.