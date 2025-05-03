Katherine Heigl says she’s ‘in talks’ to do a ‘27 Dresses’ sequel

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Katherine Heigl appears ready to always be the bridesmaid and never the bride – again.

The actress, dog food maven and mom of three recently spoke to E! News about a sequel to her beloved 2008 romantic comedy, and teased that there’s a reason to hope that it’ll walk down the aisle at some point in the future.

“I think that we’re in talks about a ’27 Dresses’ sequel, which, if done right and with that cast I love so much, would definitely be something I’d be willing to sort of compromise the mom time to do,” Heigl shared.

“It would have to be done right, but you don’t want to diminish the first one at all,” she continued. “You want to add to it. So, if we can do that and pull it off, I think that would be really fun. And I think they’re working on that.”

In “27 Dresses,” Heigl played Jane, a 27-time bridesmaid who must again serve in someone else’s wedding – her sister’s – who is marrying her boss and crush.

The film also starred Judy Greer, Malin Akerman, Krysten Ritter and Edward Burns.

Heigl – who most recently was seen opposite Sarah Chalke in Netflix’s “Firefly Lane” – isn’t the only one who is open to a “27 Dresses” sequel.

James Marsden, who played her love interest in the movie, said to “bring it on” in 2023.

“That movie weirdly has legs that I’m not sure I anticipated it having,” he added at the time. “Just a fanbase that people – when they talk about romantic comedies – you don’t really see too many of those made nowadays.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.