Andre 3000 wore a piano to the Met Gala and dropped a matching album

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Andre 3000 may have pulled off one of the most fashionable product reveals of all time.

The Grammy-winning rapper and musician wore a piano on his back for Monday night’s Met Gala and released his latest project, a collection of “piano sketches.”

He explained the new music in a post on Instagram.

“These piano sketches are improvisations,” the caption reads. “To conjure them up, I spread my fingers out on the keys and randomly but with purpose move them around until I find something that feels good or interesting. If it feels really good I will try to repeat it.”

He added: “Some of my favorite piano music composers and players that inspire me are Thelonious Monk, McCoy Tyner, Philip Glass, Stephen Sondheim, Joni Mitchell and Vince Guaraldi.”

“These piano pieces weren’t recorded with the intention of presenting them in any formal way to the public,” Andre 3000 wrote. “They were personal, at home recordings. I would sometimes text them to my family and friends.”

He also revealed that the most all of the new music was recorded with his iPhone, almost a decade before his 2023 alternative jazz instrumental album, “New Blue Sun.”

“New Blue Sun” marked the debut studio album for the artist who is one half-of the famed rap duo Outkast. The album was nominated for multiple 2025 Grammys, including album of the year.

Andre 3000 concluded his social media post by explaining that the original title for the piano album was “The Best Worst Rap Album In History” before sharing an excerpt from the original liner notes.

“It’s jokingly the worst rap album in history because there are no lyrics on it at all,” the excerpt reads. “It’s the best because it’s the free-est emotionally and best I’ve felt personally. It’s the best because it’s like a palette cleanser for me.”

Outkast is scheduled to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the fall.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.