Why Kid Cudi and Michael B. Jordan came up during jury selection at the Sean Combs trial

Los Angeles (CNN) — Some familiar names have come up in court as jury selection continues in the federal trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The pool of prospective jurors has been asked to review a list of people and places that may be referenced during the trial. Actor and producer Michael B. Jordan and rapper Kid Cudi were among several celebrities whose names were said in court during jury selection on Monday.

Jordan, who is currently starring in “Sinners,” will not be called as a witness to testify during the trial, a source told CNN.

Jordan’s name is on the list that was presented to the jury, according to the source, because he was referenced in Cassie Ventura’s 2023 lawsuit against Combs, though not by name.

In her complaint, which was quickly settled with Combs soon after it was filed, Ventura alleged that during a 2015 break in her relationship with Combs, she “began a flirtatious relationship with an actor” — which CNN has now learned was Jordan. Ventura claimed in her suit that she had spent New Years Eve with Jordan and when Combs learned that information, he “called the actor and threatened him.”

A representative for Jordan did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Kid Cudi is identified by name in Ventura’s civil lawsuit against Combs as a former boyfriend with whom she had a brief relationship with in 2011, “during a rough patch” in her relationship with Combs.

Ventura alleged in her civil claim that Combs found emails between her and Kid Cudi and “became enraged” at Ventura, later telling her that he was “going to blow up Kid Cudi’s car,” and that was “around that time, Kid Cudi’s car exploded in his driveway.”

Representatives for Kid Cudi confirmed Ventura’s account to the New York Times in 2023.

“This is all true,” a spokesperson for the artist said at the time.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Kid Cudi for comment.

In the government’s indictment, Combs is accused of “acts of violence [including] arson,” though it is unclear if prosecutors are referring to the same incident with Kid Cudi.

Combs previously denied the allegations in Ventura’s lawsuit. At the time of the settlement, an attorney for Combs said it was “in no way an admission of wrongdoing.”

“Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims,” the statement concluded.

Attorneys in the federal case against Combs did not provide an explanation why any person or place was included on the list shown to prospective jurors, which is not available to the public.

It is common for jurors to be asked about any names that might surface during the trial. Judges do that in an abundance of caution to ensure every potential connection is explored to find jurors without conflicts who can be fair and impartial. The list also includes the names of attorneys involved in the case. A name being included on the list does not indicate whether the individual will testify or even be directly involved with the trial, but it is possible that some of the names presented to jurors could come up during witness testimony.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to charges that include racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted on all counts, he could face up to life in prison.

CNN’s Kara Scannell and Lauren del Valle contributed to this report.

