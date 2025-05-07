The Golden Globes will add a new category recognizing podcasts starting next year

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — The Golden Globes are adding a new category to recognize something other than achievements film and television.

On Wednesday, the Globes announced that a best podcast of the year category will be added to its awards slate, to debut starting next year when the ceremony will be broadcast on January 11, 2026, according to a news release.

The category will honor the “extraordinary and diverse talents in podcasting,” the release read, while acknowledging that the annual awards ceremony is committed to giving a platform to “the full spectrum of entertainment, while reflecting today’s audiences and consumption behavior around the world.”

“As the world of entertainment continues to evolve, we are excited to recognize new forms of storytelling,” Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne said in a statement on Wednesday.

Hoehne added that “by celebrating achievements in both audio and visual podcasts, we aim to honor our heritage categories while making room for new voices and formats to be heard.”

According to the release, only the “top 25 podcasts” will qualify for the award and the category will include a total of six nominees.

A representative for the Golden Globes confirmed to CNN on Wednesday that narrative, video, interview and news-based podcasts will be eligible.

The Golden Globes will announce more eligibility criteria in the coming weeks.

Comedian Nikki Glaser is set to emcee the glitzy awards ceremony in 2026, marking her second time serving as the show’s host after her debut earlier this year.

In March, Glaser said that hosting “was without a doubt the most fun I have ever had in my career. I can’t wait to do it again, and this time in front of the team from ‘The White Lotus’ who will finally recognize my talent and cast me in season four as a Scandinavian Pilates instructor with a shadowy past.”

