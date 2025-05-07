Walton Goggins mocks obsessive ‘White Lotus’ fan theories ahead of hosting ‘SNL’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Walton Goggins is playing his own game of whodunnit on the set of “Saturday Night Live” before the “White Lotus” star takes the stage as the upcoming episode’s host.

In a new promo posted to the “SNL” X page on Wednesday, Goggins pokes fun at the fervor surrounding the hit HBO show in which he starred by jokingly theorizing with “SNL” cast member Marcello Hernandez about “who’s gonna die” at the end of the NBC sketch show’s season. (HBO, like CNN, is a property of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

“It’s not that kind of snow, man. It’s ‘SNL,’ no one’s gonna die,” Hernandez says.

Goggins goes on to tell Hernandez his “theory” anyway, saying, “Colin Jost, Michael Che, murder-suicide!”

“No!” Hernandez exclaims, adding that “these are real people, they’re not characters… no one is dying.”

Undeterred, Goggins continues to wildly theorize about who will kill Hernandez, vacillating between cast members Heidi Gardner and Chloe Fineman before finally landing on Bowen Yang, joking, “It would always ever be Bowen, because he hates you.”

Just then, like a scene from a horror film, cast member Michael Longfellow comes up from behind and pretends to stab Hernandez, revealing himself as the killer.

“I should have been Domingo,” Longfellow says, referencing Hernandez’s viral recurring character.

Goggins, living for the moment, then says, “Wow, I did not see that coming! Prestige television!”

The “Righteous Gemstones” star appeared in the most recent season of “The White Lotus,” which came to a dramatic conclusion in April. The Mike White-created series is a social satire that follows several different groups of people on vacation at luxe resorts around the world, with each season including a cast member death (or deaths) that is teased in the season opening and then revealed in the finale.

Goggins will make his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut this weekend alongside musical guest Arcade Fire.

“SNL” airs on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

