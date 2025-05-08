ACM Awards 2025: See who won
By Dan Heching, CNN
(CNN) — Lainey Wilson had a big night at the 60th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards, which took place in Frisco, Texas on Thursday.
Wilson took home the entertainer of the year statue, along with several others at the show, which honors the biggest achievements in country music over the past year.
Nominees included Ella Langley, who led the night with eight nods, followed by Cody Johnson, Morgan Wallen and Wilson, with seven apiece. Chris Stapleton follows that group with six nods, while Riley Green and Post Malone have five nominations each.
Reba McEntire hosted the ceremony for the 18th time and also joined the festivities as a performer, debuting her new song “Trailblazer” on the telecast. A news release described the song as “a heartfelt tribute to the pioneering women of country music who paved the way for future generations.” Wilson and Miranda Lambert join her on the track.
Other performers included Langley, Stapleton, Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, Wynonna Judd and LeAnn Rimes, among many others.
Below is a list of nominees, with winners indicated in bold:
Entertainer of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Jelly Roll
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson *WINNER
Female Artist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Ella Langley –
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson *WINNER
Male Artist of the Year
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Jelly Roll
Chris Stapleton *WINNER
Morgan Wallen
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn *WINNER
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Muscadine Bloodline
The War And Treaty
Group of the Year
Flatland Cavalry
Little Big Town
Old Dominion *WINNER
Rascal Flatts
The Red Clay Strays
New Female Artist of the Year
Kassi Ashton
Ashley Cooke
Dasha
Ella Langley *WINNER
Jessie Murph
New Male Artist of the Year
Gavin Adcock
Shaboozey
Zach Top *WINNER
Tucker Wetmore
Bailey Zimmerman
New Duo or Group of the Year
Restless Road
The Red Clay Strays *WINNER
Treaty Oak Revival
Album of the Year
Am I Okay? (I’ll Be Fine) – Megan Moroney
Beautifully Broken – Jelly Roll
Cold Beer & Country Music – Zach Top
F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson *WINNER
Single of the Year
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey
“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson
“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
“White Horse” – Chris Stapleton
“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley, Riley Green *WINNER
Song of the Year
“4x4xU” Lainey Wilson
“The Architect” – Kacey Musgraves
“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson *WINNER
“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley, Riley Green
Music Event of the Year
“Cowboys Cry Too” – Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan
“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
“I’m Gonna Love You” – Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood
“we don’t fight anymore” – Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton
“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley, Riley Green *WINNER
Visual Media of the Year
“4x4xU” – Lainey Wilson
“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson
“I’m Gonna Love You” – Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood
“Think I’m In Love With You” – Chris Stapleton
“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley, Riley Green *WINNER
Artist-Songwriter of the Year
Luke Combs
ERNEST
HARDY
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson *WINNER
Songwriter of the Year
Jessi Alexander
Jessie Jo Dillon *WINNER
Ashley Gorley
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne
