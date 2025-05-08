Barry Keoghan says Beatles legend Ringo Starr played the drums for him during their first meeting

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Barry Keoghan finally got to meet Ringo Starr, who he is set to portray in the upcoming Beatles biopics, and the two “just sat in the garden chatting away” during the meeting.

Keoghan appeared on Wednesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and told the late night host that he only recently met the Beatles drummer for the first time at his home, and that Starr even played the drums for him.

“He asked me to play but I wasn’t playing the drums for Ringo,” Keoghan said, adding that Starr’s private drum performance “just kind of naturally happened” and that “it was sort of one of those moments where you’re just in awe.”

Keoghan admitted his nerves got the best of him and that at one point he told Starr he “couldn’t look at him.” Eventually, the “Saltburn” actor started to relax so that he could absorb what Starr is like in real life to help him craft his portrayal in the Sam Mendes-directed suite of biopics.

“My job is to observe and take in all kinds of mannerisms and study him,” Keoghan said. “I want to humanize him and bring feelings to him and not just sort of imitate.”

In November, Starr broke the news that Keoghan was cast to portray him during an interview with Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier, saying he thought it was “great” that Keoghan got the part and that he believed he was “somewhere taking drum lessons.”

Mendes has been tapped to direct four separate biopics chronicling the story of The Beatles from each band member’s point of view, which will collectively “intersect to tell the astonishing story of the greatest band in history,” according to an announcement from Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE).

SPE announced the full cast last month, confirming that “Babygirl” star Harris Dickinson will play John Lennon, Paul Mescal will portray Paul McCartney, and “Stranger Things” star Joseph Quinn will play George Harrison, in addition to Keoghan’s portrayal of Starr.

The films are being billed by Sony executive Tom Rothman as “the first bingeable theatrical experience,” and are set to hit theaters in April 2028.

