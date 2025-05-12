Yes, that was Ryan Reynolds dancing in the Deadpool suit at the Academy Awards

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Conan O’Brien is making a Ryan Reynolds-related revelation as he begins releasing full episodes of his podcast.

On a newly released episode of “Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend” dropping Monday night, guest Reynolds talked about that one Mickey Mouse-related line that he says Disney made him cut from last year’s hit Marvel film “Deadpool & Wolverine,” and then revealed that he was the one in the Deadpool costume dancing behind O’Brien when he hosted the Oscars this past March.

“Yes you were, yes you were,” O’Brien confirmed.

The moment they were referencing was a song-and-dance bit in which O’Brien was joined by several others on stage at the Academy Awards.

“I love that nobody knows that when I hosted the Oscars, that really was you as Deadpool,” O’Brien said. “No one knows.”

Reynolds had a bit of fun with that as well.

“Well, yeah, most would assume arthritis at this stage,” he joked. “Nope, they have pills for that too.”

The star talked to O’Brien about several topics on the podcast, including how Hollywood has changed over the years.

“I have a question, which is did you have an idea of what you wanted your trajectory to be?,” O’Brien asked him, regarding his career. “Would you have been happy if TV had hit and that had worked out? Or did you always know pretty much where you wanted to end up?”

“Well, it’s so different now,” Reynolds said. “It’s like now people who are in film are hoping to gain enough respect to get a TV show.”

“Right. If I could get ‘White Lotus,’” O’Brien said.

O’Brien as a guest at the dangerous luxury resort chain? If you are reading this, “White Lotus” creator Mike White, feel free to make it happen.

